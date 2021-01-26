Jorgensen to serve as featured speaker

Saint Ansgar native Dr. Shea Jorgensen, M.D., will serve as a featured speaker at a free Iowa State University Extension and Outreach virtual lunch and learn Zoom meeting, “Mental Health Resiliency.”

According to a press release, the event runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. All are invited, but pre-registration is required at this link: http://bit.ly/mhll17347.

The invitation is sent from Region 4 area Extension office, which includes Worth, Mitchell, Floyd, Franklin and Cerro Gordo counties.

According to the release, ISU Extension and Outreach has identified six areas of recovery from COVID-19. One of those areas is mental health issues. Jorgensen, University of Iowa Department of Psychiatry and psychiatrist at Prairie Ridge, will discuss ways to maintain wellness concerning mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other speakers include David Brown, ISU Extension and Outreach behavioral health state specialist, who will address the topic of how to avoid burnout and concerns for caretaker fatigue. The third presenter, Larry Tranel, ISU Extension and Outreach dairy science specialist who also is a psychologist, plans to share information about mindset tactics for brain and behavioral health.

Please phone Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension education specialist, at 641-324-1531, for more information and assistance in getting signed up.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

