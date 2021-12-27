Jones of Forest City among 33 students Grassley appoints to service academies

Keevan Jones of Forest City is among 33 Iowa students Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) nominated for appointments to the U.S. service academies on Dec. 22.

Each year, Grassley has the opportunity as a U.S. senator to nominate current and future Iowa high school graduates for a select few service academy placements. The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy all select at least one qualified student from Grassley’s nominations. The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy makes selections in proportion to states’ representation in Congress.

According to a news release, Grassley nominated Jones for the U.S. Air Force Academy for the 2022-23 school year. Jones is a Forest City High School senior who has been active in sports, including volleyball, track, and softball, and many extracurricular activities such as band, speech, school plays, the DARE program, and more. She has been a mainstay on the school's honor rolls. Jones was a member of the Forest City High School 2021 Homecoming Court. She was previously an underclass homecoming court selection.

Jones is the daughter of Brad and Sherri Jones of Forest City.

"She actually got nominated for both the Air Force Academy and West Point," said Sherri Jones. "Sen. Grassley appointed her for the Air Force Academy and Rep. (Randy) Feenstra nominated her for West Point. I believe that the Air Force Academy would be her first choice. Once all the paperwork is in, it is kind of a waiting game."

The immediate family already has military history. Keevan's brother, Jaxon, is in his final year at West Point Military Academy (Class of 2022). Jaxon will be a U.S. Army Infrantry Officer. He was recently honored at the 14th annual Iowa All Academy Ball on Dec. 23 in West Des Moines in his U.S. Army attire.

Her sister, Lyndee, is about two years older than Keevan. She is a sophomore attending the University of Northern Iowa where she is studying medical sonography. Their father, Brad, is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Army. He is now the school principal at Forest City Elementary School.

In his announcement, Grassley encouraged Iowa students to consider applying to more than one service academy due to the highly competitive nature of admissions. In addition to both of Iowa’s U.S. Senators, Iowa members serving in the U.S. House of Representatives make the U.S. academy nominations. Students may receive more than one nomination as Jones did.

“These young Iowans who want to enter the academies and serve our country are a remarkable reflection of our state," Grassley said. "Their accomplishments, leadership and desire to serve are exceptional, and signal continued excellence in the U.S. armed forces. The academies offer some of the best options for higher education as well as an outstanding way to serve our country. It’s a tremendous opportunity for young Iowans and I look forward to seeing all they accomplish in their future endeavors.”

Grassley's office recommended that students interested in academy appointments should begin the application process in the spring of their junior year of high school. Early application is encouraged, because the academies select students based on the number of vacancies available for the next school year.

Keevan said she started her pre-application form for nomination last school year, noting that she had to write a couple of essays, include several letters of recommendation, and be interviewed under the process of Iowa members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

"The process of Iowa's U.S Senators, which included Joni Ernst, and U.S. Representatives isn't entirely the same," she said.

Keevan said that pursuing service in the military has made sense to her since seeing her brother, Jaxon, start looking into when she was still preparing for her successful high school career.

"My brother was considering West Point," she said. "I started thinking 'this would be so cool for me to do too.' I wanted to go into a career where I could help people. I felt the military, especially with the family background, may be my best chance to help people. My dad was encouraging to me plus seeing my brother and watching him go through the process - it's inspiration to see the person he's become."

"I visited the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs a couple of weeks ago," she said. "I like the feel of the Air Force Academy. One of my cousins went through the Air Force Academy. When I went there, I liked the mountains and beauty in the background, it felt inviting, and is a smaller campus. The people I met there were all friendly and said they loved it there."

The high school sports standout said math and science are her favorite school subjects. She also said she shares her sister Lyndee's interest in health and medicine. She said she has an interest in physical therapy and that there would be many opportunities to become a physical therapist or serve in related fields at the academy. She even noted a possibility such as working with astronauts to help to monitor their vitals when they are in space.

"I really enjoy sports, working out, and being active," she said. "I love learning new things and being busy. Sports and staying active are my go-to hobbies. I can see myself doing anything revolving around health and wellness. I would like to study biology at the academy."

Editor's note: U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley's Office contributed information included in this article.

