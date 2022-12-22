Jolene Brown to discuss ways for family businesses to succeed in hard times

Winnebago County ISU Extension will host Jolene Brown and a panel of key advisors to discuss managing family businesses from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 12 at The Branding Iron in Thompson.

Brown's presentation is titled "Stop Fighting on the Way to the Funeral Home. She says that far too often in family business, promises are spoken and broken and miscommunication and bad feelings ensue. Her workshop will highlight the important work that is necessary for a successful transition in family business. She will provide tools to help increase productivity, profit, and peace of mind.

"Jolene has spoken with us before and she is entertaining, funny, and truly a great speaker to listen to," said Winnebago County Extension's coordinator for this program, Ashley Throne. "It is an interactive program."

Individual registration cost is $20 per person and $10 for each additional person to attend. Snacks and lunch will be provided. Persons are asked to register by Jan. 5, 2023, by visiting https://go.iastate.edu/EASILB.

For more information, contact the Winnebago County Extension office at 641-584-2261.