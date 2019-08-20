(Article originally ran February 16, 1973)
Former Mason City mayor Tom Jolas and Jack Leaman, who is leaving as the city's community development director, were roasted and toasted by some 150 persons at a testimonial lunch Friday at the Sheraton Motor Inn.
Bob Case from Congressman H.R. Gross' staff told the group he remembered Jolas, shortly after President Nixon was elected, looking for a federal job. He said "We couldn't give him too much encouragement because we already had one Greek in office."
Robert Palmer, president of Mutual Federal Savings and Loan, remarked that some people considered Leaman a man who could take Mason City to the top and show us what it might be like, while others looked on him as "the community squirrel."
After the laughter subsided, Palmer said Leaman accomplished a great deal and the plans he left will keep Mason City busy.
In the spirit of the occasiona, Leaman said, upon being introduced, "I guess I should start off saying that I stand here bright-eyed and bushy tailed."
In a serious vein, he remarked "There is a great deal to be done in Mason City and you can do it."
Leaman was also the grand-prize winner in the drawing, a door badly in need of paint and with broken window panes.
William Wilkin, president of the Chamber of Commerce, praised Jolas for his accomplishments in the office of mayor and said he has been the "Moses for Mason City and North Iowa."
Ken Kew was master of ceremonies.
