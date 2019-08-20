(Article was originally published February 6, 1986 and has been republished today with the passing of Tom Jolas at age 87.)
Tom Jolas, a real estate broker here who has accepted the job as deputy director of the Iowa Development Commission, has a lot of ideas for creating jobs in the midst of Iowa's ailing economy.
He'll need them when he begins commuting to work in Des Moines starting Wednesday, February 12. He was appointed this week by Allan Thoms, director of the IDC.
He plans to continue living in Mason City and working at his real estate office here, perhaps renting an efficiency apartment in Des Moines. He will relinquish membership in the Mason City Development Association (where he is past president) and on the Chamber of Commerce's Industrial Development Committee (where he served as chairman for 12 years), both of which might be seen as a conflict of interest.
The former Mason City mayor has also been a member of the Iowa Partnership For Economic Progress, a 13-member body from the public and private sectors appointed by Gov. Terry Branstad to develop economic strategies for the state.
He will be paid $50,000 in his new job.
Jolas, 54, becomes a part of the IDC not only at a time when the state is facing a major reorganization process, but at a time when Iowa is suffering through a severe recession. In this atmosphere, he is the No. 2 man charged with creating jobs for Iowa.
