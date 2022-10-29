Johnston is second in 2A; Nelson and FCHS boys place in state XC meet

FORT DODGE – Osage senior Katelyn Johnston finished in third place at last year's state cross country meet. At Lakeside Municipal Golf Course on Oct. 28, Johnston took the early lead, created a separation from a front-pack of three and claimed a runner-up finish in the Class 2A state meet.

Johnston's state-meet time was a blitzing time of 19 minutes, 1.70 seconds. In four trips, her finishes went from 42nd as a freshman all the way to second in her final meet of her career.

"I knew it was my last one and I just wanted to give it everything I had," Johnston said.

Her time in her state meet debut hovered around 21 minutes. Now, she barely clipped 19 minutes in her second fastest time around the 5,000-meter course in Fort Dodge.

"She's put in more work than anyone I've ever met," Green Devils head coach Katie Mostek said. "I'm just really proud of her. She is never about herself."

In many races this year, it was evident that Johnston was going to get out front and lead early then eventually cruise to a wire-to-wire victory. That wasn't always the case, until the Johnson-Olson All-American race held at Luther College on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. It was there that Johnston placed fourth in 19:06, beating runners from the likes of 4A programs Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City High.

"It was like something switched in her," Mostek said. "She always knew she was good; she didn't know she was great."

From that meet on, it was apparent that Johnston was going to be a fixture in the front. She was the Top of Iowa Conference champion, won the 2A state qualifier and was third at state.

It closes a cross country career of the only Osage runner to qualify four times at state and medal twice in the top-three and be regarded as one of the best to come through 2A.

Green Devils freshman Scarlett Byrnes debuted in 30th place in just under 20:30. She'll be the expected leader of a young squad next year.

Johnston thinks Byrnes can match or better her accomplishments.

"She should be shooting to do better than I've done," Johnston said. "I'm excited to see where she can go."

Forest City's Lili Nelson placed 34th in 20:36.95, her highest finish and fastest time in three trips.

Over on the boys side, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Connor Hammitt was clipped for a medal.

After being in the top-15 through the opening two miles, he finished 18th in a new PR at Lakeside of 17:00.62, a 68-second and 74-places improvement from his first trip last fall.

"I'm pretty proud of where I am now," Hammitt said.

He went from a surprise qualifier to one of the most consistent top-10 finishers in the area over one year.

"My legs got tired, slowed down a little bit," Hammitt said.

Cardinals head coach Ryan Hinders was quite pleased afterwards. To go along with Hammitt's top-20 finish, they finished ninth with 226 points, bettering their ranking by one.

Everyone in GHV's scoring five was in the top 100.

"He (Connor) has come a long way," Hinders said. "Getting him to believe. I'm just happy. Those are 17 excellent runners ahead of him, you can't be mad at 18th."

Forest City was 15th with 329 points, but the season-long strategy of pack running was executed. There was a 25-second gap between its top runner in Parker Sharp and fifth runner Josiah Welch.

Indians head coach DJ Wolfram couldn't have been prouder.

"We gave it everything we had," he said. "This day is unlike any other race they ran. To have this group accomplish what they accomplished, I'm still proud of them."

Their program, despite losing a handful of seniors, might be even better in the coming years. Their middle school team won the Washburn Classic, the state meet for middle schoolers.

"The tradition started this year, we expect to be here every year," Wolfram said.