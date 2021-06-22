Johnson retires as Forest City fire chief

Johnson and a couple of others also completed extensive repairs and repainting of the old engine after it caught fire one year.

“One thing that you don't see a lot of these days is that if you had troubles with a truck, Mark usually knew how to fix it,” said new Forest City Fire Chief Brad Lamping. “He was also the main person that helped us get our new station.”

Johnson’s firefighting career started after a Winnebago County co-worker recommended him. However, Johnson said it took three votes by the membership for him to get on the department in December 1985.

He was initially a firefighter, then truck foreman in charge of vehicles, then lieutenant and fourth in command before serving as assistant chief several years. He took over as fire chief in fall 2005.

“I probably hadn’t really given it a lot of thought what being a fireman entails when I started,” Johnson said. “It was really not what I expected. Some of the accident scenes, you don’t really think about that part when you sign up. It really shows you how fragile life is.”

Among many notable changes during his tenure, Johnson said that seeing the existing Forest City Emergency Response Center come about in 2015 is the most notable.