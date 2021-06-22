Johnson retires as Forest City fire chief

Mark Johnson worked nearly four decades in two demanding jobs.
He served the Forest City Fire Department for 35 years, 15 as fire chief, and the Winnebago County secondary roads department for 37 years, 32 as maintenance superintendent.
He recently called it a career, twice. He left his longtime county post on Dec. 25, 2020, before retiring from the fire department four months later. On Feb. 2, the Forest City Rotary Club honored Johnson for his service to the Forest City fire department.
Johnson then stepped away before the department’s annual election of officers in April. He said that mechanical expertise from his day job, and flexibility of his employer, aided him as a firefighter and fire chief.
“Just the mechanical aspects of firefighting has some similarities,” Johnson said. “The fire department responds to lots of mechanical things. It is oftentimes helpful to have knowledge of heavy equipment at fire scenes too. In fact, we built a rescue truck in the early 2000s.”
He cited the fire department’s antique 1922 Waterous pumper truck, “Betsy,” describing how he worked to get her pumping water again. She had not done so for more than 50 years.
“I did that myself over one winter,” he said. “I have my fingerprints all over Betsy.”
Johnson and a couple of others also completed extensive repairs and repainting of the old engine after it caught fire one year.
“One thing that you don't see a lot of these days is that if you had troubles with a truck, Mark usually knew how to fix it,” said new Forest City Fire Chief Brad Lamping. “He was also the main person that helped us get our new station.”
Johnson’s firefighting career started after a Winnebago County co-worker recommended him. However, Johnson said it took three votes by the membership for him to get on the department in December 1985.
He was initially a firefighter, then truck foreman in charge of vehicles, then lieutenant and fourth in command before serving as assistant chief several years. He took over as fire chief in fall 2005.
“I probably hadn’t really given it a lot of thought what being a fireman entails when I started,” Johnson said. “It was really not what I expected. Some of the accident scenes, you don’t really think about that part when you sign up. It really shows you how fragile life is.”
Among many notable changes during his tenure, Johnson said that seeing the existing Forest City Emergency Response Center come about in 2015 is the most notable.
“In 2005, when I took over as chief, I put $1.5 million for the building in my first budget,” Johnson said. “That was not actually realized at the time. It was just strictly an eye-opener, but we kept talking about ideas and had a committee that met weekly.”
Johnson noted tremendous fundraising and community support of the fire department and EMS/ambulance service that helped make that new $3.2 million building a reality. He said that a $1.9 million bond issue needed a 60 percent vote to pass and received 84 percent. He said that people in the community realized the need.
“Tom Noltan and I did the bulk of the inspections during the building construction,” Johnson said. “We had known the location we wanted that was city owned. The old street sheds (sand/salt storage and shop) were there, so the fall before we got equipment and demolished them.”
Another substantive change over the years, according to Johnson, is that all training was volunteer-only back in the day.
“It was on-the-job training, mostly through actual calls,” Johnson said. "We had more fire calls back then, probably because of less building and electric codes than today. There were wood burners and furnaces that were not as fail safe.”
Equipment improved significantly and especially safety equipment, according to Johnson. This includes bunker gear, thermal imagers for seeing in almost any conditions, self-contained breathing apparatus, and positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke quickly.
“The SCBA became light years better, more user friendly, smaller and lighter,” he said. “With the thermal imaging, you can see fire through the blackest smoke. We used to have to fight fires blind.”
Safety grew through expanded training, too. Johnson said the Forest City department started in-house training in the mid to late 1990s. State code began to require being trained to a certain level before doing any structural firefighting about a decade later, according to Johnson.
“The DNR allows you to burn two buildings a year,” Johnson said. “We would try to do live burns for training and rescue, if something was available, and we would train for it for two months in advance. Live burns would usually draw a crowd.”
Johnson said it is fortunate that everyone who serves on the Forest City Fire Department receives strong support from their employers to leave for emergency calls during the workday, as necessary.
“We’re 100 percent volunteer and our employers are very supportive,” Johnson said. “They really do understand the importance of volunteer service.”
With Johnson’s departure, Brad Lamping was promoted to fire chief. Lamping served as assistant fire chief through most of Johnson’s time as fire chief after serving as captain and lieutenant.
“Mark and I have been friends since before I joined the fire department,” Lamping said. “In the early days, I would back up Mark going into a fire because I knew he would not go in if it wasn't safe. That is one thing I hope I have gained from him. Mark taught me how to read a fire.”
Nate Nelson has moved from captain to assistant fire chief. Chad Gerdes fills the captain spot and Brandon Schmidt is now lieutenant. Secretary/treasurer for the department, Tom Noltan, also worked closely with Johnson for most of his career.
“I think they are in great shape,” Johnson said. “We got the new building finished in 2015, which was a big project so they should be set facility wise. They also have a new aerial ladder truck and are pretty good equipment wise due to the support of the city.”
He also noted that the rural fire association for townships in Winnebago and Hancock Counties provide needed tax funds to the department.
“For me, it’s my appreciation for the support of the community that’s a big thing,” Johnson said. “It’s pretty overwhelming how supportive they are of the whole department. That’s pretty cool.”
Johnson joined the Winnebago County Secondary Road Department as an equipment operator in December 1983 under County Engineer A.L. Heeren. He was promoted to assistant maintenance superintendent by Jim Witt in December 1987, and then to maintenance superintendent and fleet manager in January 1989.
As superintendent, Johnson was responsible for county road maintenance, bridge construction, supervision of road department staff, fleet maintenance and purchasing, and public relations.
Johnson’s well-rounded expertise in heavy equipment, road and bridge construction, snow removal, drainage districts, and leadership was extensive. Under Johnson’s leadership, the county crew began replacing failing timber bridges with precast concrete arch and box culverts in addition to metal pipes.
Johnson said he and his wife, Kris, love motorcycle rides. They plan to ride more often. He said he has been eager to put the motorcycle in the back of the camper and head out for camping and riding adventures, which is exactly what they did recently with a two-week excursion to South Dakota.
“We just want to travel some in general and I have some projects and remodeling to do around the house,” he said.
He also plans to get back to his farm-family roots although he never completely left the farm, even with all the responsibilities of working for the county and the fire department. Johnson has helped his brother, Wayne Johnson, plant crops after hours every spring and has helped with combining during harvest time every fall.
“Now, I’ll have the ability to help more with the planting and combining,” Johnson said. “I grew up on the farm, so it’s hard to go away from that.”
