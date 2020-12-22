Johnson donates $100,000 to Lake Mills scholarships, but with a catch

Something has been weighing on Norm Johnson's mind since the Vietnam War.

The Lake Mills High School 1966 graduate is doing something about that by challenging his former school’s alumni and community members to raise $50,000 for a proposed military veterans scholarship through the Lake Mills Scholarship Foundation.

When they do, he will triple it with an additional $100,000 donation.

Johnson said the scholarship donation and challenge was not a spur-of-the moment decision.

“I was just finishing college when everyone was being drafted before they went to a lottery system to determine who would go to Vietnam,” he said. “I always felt guilty that I didn’t go into the service.”

To accommodate for this long-held remorse and to help his former school and community and the educational futures of local youth, Johnson is proposing the Vietnam Veterans Scholarship.

He said that funding the scholarship in the name of the veterans who did serve is his small way of saying thank you for the sacrifices the soldiers made.