Johnson and Johnson shots reapproved

Public Health is now averaging between 250 and 300 vaccinations per week.

“We’re dwindling down, that’s for sure,” Ketelsen said. “We’ll continue to vaccinate, but we probably won’t have as many vaccination clinics as we have been. I feel like the end is near.”

One negative Ketelsen has seen is the age limitations on shots.

While the young are generally less likely to exhibit major symptoms, they can still pass COVID-19 to at-risk populations. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only eligible for those 18 years and older. Pfizer is only eligible for those 16 years and older.

“We have several people on our wait list who are 16 and older that want that Pfizer,” Ketelsen said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t been allocated any. If anybody calls, we do encourage them if they want it and they’re under the age of 18, we encourage them to go to a Hy-Vee – Charles City, Mason City – they have Pfizer vaccines.”

As May arrives, it is definitely another stage in the fight against the pandemic. One year ago in March, the first resident was diagnosed with COVID-19. Ketelsen was busy scrambling from business to business, attempting to mitigate the spread.