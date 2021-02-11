 Skip to main content
Johanns named to Nebraska dean's list
Johanns named to Nebraska dean's list

Gillian Marie Johanns of Osage has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

OHS Graduation 8

Gillian Johanns, top ranked senior, addresses the Class of 2018.

Johanns graduated from Osage Community High School in 2018. She was the top-ranked student in her class.

According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Johanns, a junior majoring in child, youth and family studies, was named to the dean's list for the College of Education and Human Sciences.

Qualification for the dean’s list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. For the College of Education and Human Sciences, students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75.

