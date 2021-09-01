Jerry Philipp honored for 4-H service

For Jerry Philipp of Osage, being honored at the 2021 Iowa State Fair was a pleasant surprise, especially since he did not previously know the award existed. Either way, when he emerged from behind the curtain and strode to the podium, he accepted his thank you.
Not many of those honored that day had served 4-H for so long. In that way, Philipp stood apart while holding his Hall of Fame certificate.
“I had no idea something like this would happen,” Philipp said.
“He was very dedicated to his work,” wife Louisa said. “He worked a lot of nights, and I learned how to knit and spin wool because I was alone in the evenings.”
Canning
Raised on a farm near Floyd, Philipp began his 4-H career in 1947.
“4-H was a big part of my growing up,” Philipp said. “It gave me life skills and taught me self-confidence.”
Much has stayed the same since he was 10 years old, but Philipp also sees many differences in 4-H. There were boys clubs and girls clubs. Boys focused on the traditionally masculine pursuits of livestock and crops, while girls were steered toward cooking, baking and sewing.
In the 1950s, a greater percentage of 4-H members were raised on farms.
At that time, 4-H leaders had a different mindset. They lived through an age of great upheaval. The stock market crashed. Poor agricultural practices left much of America in a dust bowl. Louise watched her parents lose their savings when the banks failed.
For children of the Great Depression, locally grown meant survival. Canning was not just a hobby.
“That was a life skill,” Philipp said. “Well into the 1950s, our parents still lived a Depression-age style. You didn’t buy anything you didn’t need. If you could raise it or make it on the farm, you did.”
The 1930s demonstrated the importance of better practices in agriculture and preservation, and according to Philipp, that is why the next generation was emphasized. They were the future, and more open to change.
By the 1950s, the Cold War was underway with its nuclear standoff, and as a little boy, Philipp worried about the end of the world. The worry itself was traumatic. Canning took on a different sense of urgency, readied for fallout and air raid shelters.
“It was all token,” Philipp said. “If it happened, we were not prepared. It was hovering over us.”
Throughout all the trouble of the 20th century, Philipp made it with a sense of service, with a passion to teach his students how to avoid the mistakes of the past.
“He’s a giver,” Louise said.
“He exemplifies the purpose of 4-H,” said Olivia Logue, Extension’s 4-H and county youth coordinator. “He's always been willing to jump in and help.”
Crisis
Philipp’s mother and grandfather were linguists. After emigrating from Germany as a teenager, his grandfather embraced American culture and began consuming the English language.
“Misspeaking was almost a sin in our family,” Philipp said.
After graduating from Floyd High School, Philipp attended the University of Dubuque and the University of Northern Iowa. He taught English and social studies and served as a high school counselor in small towns.
In the 1970s, he returned to Floyd County and began farming.
“I thought that was the life,” Philipp said. “Nobody gets to boss me around. Reality came when I found out what it means to operate on borrowed money.”
While not as severe as the Great Depression, Philipp got a taste of what motivated his 4-H teachers in the 1940s. It was the farm crisis, and Philipp got out just in time. He sold everything in the spring of 1980.
After this tumult, he returned to teaching, this time at a private school in Florida. However, after a long journey, Philipp found he had traded one difficult situation for another, as the school was close to folding. His family returned to Iowa once more.
His next employer was a factory in Mason City. Beforehand, the temp service asked about his extensive education. Philipp told them he just needed a job.
“What I did to keep from going crazy was mathematic games in my head,” Philipp said.
While Philipp was dipping circuit boards in acetone, a friend told him about a more appropriate job for his talents. It was exactly what Philipp wanted.
For 10 years, Philipp worked at Iowa State Extension and Outreach. For the first four, he was the 4-H professional in Floyd and Mitchell counties, and he worked almost exclusively with 4-H his entire tenure.
“It was great to honor him at the state fair,” Logue said. “It’s sad to see him go, but I’m happy he got the sendoff he did.”
Ribbons
When his grandchildren entered 4-H, Philipp learned there was a need for a homeschooling group, and he helped begin that program. According to Logue, Mitchell County has a large homeschool population.
“That’s a place we feel we’re underserving,” she said. “They get lost in the shuffle because we do a lot of our promotions in the schools. Jerry was always good at taking lessons back to his club.”
Louise said that for her family, 4-H is not just an organization. As homeschoolers, it is essential.
“It plays an important role in educational presentation,” she said. “That’s how our children learn how to speak. We teach a variety of skills like embroidery, knitting, spinning, photography, etc., and 4-H helps us.”
Their grandchildren speak at the Iowa State Fair each year, at the 4-H exhibit hall where their grandfather received his award.
Working with youth has always been a passion for Philipp. When he began at Extension, 4-H was undergoing an upheaval, one that emphasized empowering 4-H students. For Philipp, the old way was sometimes too dictatorial and rigid, an ego trip for a few bad apples.
Philipp’s goal was creating leaders. If there was a camp, Philipp would let the students plan it.
“I was the facilitator rather than the boss,” he said. “We were always involved in creating new opportunities, and doing an event different from last year, and orchestrating exciting things.”
One girl came to Philipp from a poor family. Her project was poultry, which she could not afford. With Philipp’s help, she found a way, and she did the rest herself. She studied. Before, she had been pushed aside, but this time she pushed forward and earned the right to show her work at the Iowa State Fair.
“She got there, and her brother came to me while they were judging,” Philipp said. “He asked, ‘How many purple ribbons has she got?’ I said ‘I don’t know, I lost count at about 12.’
“She just blossomed. She was a different person after that.”
He has also helped begin clubs for children with special needs. One of those students would become an assistant leader.
Philipp remains active in his receptivity to serve. Leaders of 4-H come to him with requests, and he obliges. Clubs take root. For grandparents like Philipp, it is a chance to teach the next generation what they have learned about survival and progress, about how to care for the land, and how to lead.
