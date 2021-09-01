Jerry Philipp honored for 4-H service

“It plays an important role in educational presentation,” she said. “That’s how our children learn how to speak. We teach a variety of skills like embroidery, knitting, spinning, photography, etc., and 4-H helps us.”

Their grandchildren speak at the Iowa State Fair each year, at the 4-H exhibit hall where their grandfather received his award.

Working with youth has always been a passion for Philipp. When he began at Extension, 4-H was undergoing an upheaval, one that emphasized empowering 4-H students. For Philipp, the old way was sometimes too dictatorial and rigid, an ego trip for a few bad apples.

Philipp’s goal was creating leaders. If there was a camp, Philipp would let the students plan it.

“I was the facilitator rather than the boss,” he said. “We were always involved in creating new opportunities, and doing an event different from last year, and orchestrating exciting things.”

One girl came to Philipp from a poor family. Her project was poultry, which she could not afford. With Philipp’s help, she found a way, and she did the rest herself. She studied. Before, she had been pushed aside, but this time she pushed forward and earned the right to show her work at the Iowa State Fair.