Jerry Dunlay flies above 25 years of snow

Another snowstorm is memorable because of the date, May of 2013. The crew hauled 100 loads of snow off Main Street that day. It was three feet deep. They could not take it to the Mitchell County Fairgrounds because the ground was not frozen, so they piled it on Park Street near their shop. There was nowhere else to haul it.

Three days later, most of it was melted by a southerly wind.

In December of 2007, a storm left a foot of ice and snow on the streets.

“We had to peel it so the intakes would take the water when it melted and get to the storm sewer,” Dunlay said. “That ice storm, the water was running and then it froze. Then it just built up, and we had to take a backhoe and the maintainers out and rip it up.”

After that, a January thaw freed the rest to flood the town, before freezing again.

A few years later in February, during the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament, an ice storm took down a forest of poles and so many power lines that for weeks around Osage, no one had electricity. It sent northeast Iowa back to the 19th century.

The saving grace was the Municipal Utilities power plant, which lit Osage while others could only sit in the cold and dark.