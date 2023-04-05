When some potential residents have considered moving to Mitchell County, they have declined job offers because of a lack of housing and daycare. That is the reality. They would have work, but would have no place to live and raise their kids. It is a regrettable fact for the region and much of rural Iowa.

Therefore the picture Mitchell County Economic Development Commission (MCEDC) Director Jennifer Backer paints is one that needs completed.

Currently, Backer is touting the in-fill housing program as one solution. Conceived by Mitchell County Supervisor Jim Wherry, the program offers $10,000 to anyone who demolishes a derelict home and replaces it with a new build.

After demolition of an old home, a new home must be built on the property within two years.

Backer sees the derelict housing program as a success.

“We’re actually beginning to see these structures being built,” Backer said. “One person is in the process of moving into their new home. As we see those end results, we want to share, because a lot of people still don’t know about the program.”

Since the program began in January of 2022, there have been eight home demolitions. Two new homes are near completion.

“That’s just a starting place,” Backer said. “Every house matters. However we can contribute to housing matters.”

Initially, $100,000 was put into the program, so there is around $27,000 in funding left.

Once that money dries up, MCEDC must approach the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors for additional funding.

“Jim Wherry’s purpose was to help clean up the county, to make the county more attractive,” Backer said. “Especially to newer people moving here.”

According to Backer, it will also increase property tax revenue. As well, the demolition company must be based in Mitchell County, providing those local contractors with additional business they might not otherwise have received.

“It’s awesome to see,” Backer said of watching old houses being torn down and new homes rising in their place. “We take pictures of near completion. It’s exciting. One of the biggest issues MCEDC deals with is housing, housing, housing.”

Backer began her duties in July of 2022. She is an advocate.

“Housing is a big concern, so when I see these structures near completion, I have to get the story out,” Backer said.

Backer has heard positive comments from people living in surrounding homes – the derelict housing program is helping to clean up the community. Where there was once a blight, there will be something with curb appeal. They appreciate that.

With regret, Backer has watched potential residents decline job offers because of housing. It makes her job as MCEDC director more difficult, but that was what she was hired to do – find solutions to existing problems.

“Somebody will take a job here, but then they can’t find the housing, so they have to withdraw from the job,” Backer said.

Backer understands her position requires her to be competitive. For better or worse, Mitchell County must compete with surrounding counties, and she needs any edge she can get, including the in-fill housing program. It is a tool.

“If we can be better than the county next to us, maybe they’ll choose Mitchell County,” Backer said.

Despite this competition, Backer does share ideas with her colleagues. But there is the reality of the situation, as well.

Mitchell County is not short of jobs. What it is short of are people to fill those jobs.

“They’re easy to get, and there are career jobs,” Backer said. “But at the end of the day, the housing is limited. That's an obstacle to attract new people to the county.

“I feel like I have not stopped working on housing since I started here. Every day you have a new conversation with different people. Everything goes back to housing and daycare.”

Daycare is a continuing problem.

“Either there are no openings in Mitchell County or there is no staff to work there,” Backer said.

There are people fighting the war. The Wee Saints Daycare in St. Ansgar is in the process of adding 55 daycare slots, according to Backer.

Daycare in Osage is still a work in progress.

“Once those things get sorted out, there are things I can advocate for at the county level,” Backer said.

Besides the in-fill housing program, Backer sees tax abatements and Tax Increment Financing (TIF) as a few other tools. For tax abatements – incentivized housing – for a limited amount of time, property taxes do not need to be paid. Every city in Mitchell County has an abatement program.

While pursuing solutions such as these, she communicates with other economic development directors across Iowa. All of them have the same problems as Mitchell County with workforce shortages and housing and daycare problems

“Same issues, different areas,” Backer said. “Everywhere I go for a business in Mitchell County, they ask, ‘How can you help us? How can I get new staff and new employees?’ – anywhere from lower paying jobs to higher paying jobs.”

At the level of county government, there has been some disagreement about the efficacy of TIF, which Backer acknowledges.

Cities must address their own use of tax abatements and TIF.

Backer notes that in their competition with Mitchell County, other counties use similar tools for this struggle for workers.

Currently, Backer is concentrating on multi-family housing. She is trying to get the county and the cities to provide support. “Because it covers multiple families,” Backer said of strength in numbers.

One company has proposed a 55-unit apartment building in Osage, according to Backer. They have a spot located where they would build it. Backer has been involved with the potential project, but there is no certainty surrounding it.

“To make the project work, they’re going to need help,” Backer said of the company. “They’re going to need city help. They’re going to need county help.”

• The following are a few details about in-fill housing program guidelines:

Projects include demolition of an existing derelict house or building. The program pays up to but not to exceed $10,000 to a Mitchell County demolition company or contractor for the cost of demolition.

In order to receive those funds, projects must have approval.

The landowner must build a house within two years of the application approval date. Projects must comply with local land use, ordinances and zoning laws. The landowner signs an agreement stating that if they do not build a new house within two years, they are responsible to pay back the amount the Board of Supervisors paid to the contractor.

Completed applications are first brought to the MCEDC Board for approval. After that, they require approval from the Board of Supervisors.

Benefits of the program may be used in conjunction with any and all other local, state or federal programs.

The project cannot be initiated before approval of the application.