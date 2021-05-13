Jellum receives sustainable agriculture grant

Eric Jellum of Jellum Farm in Osage has recently been awarded a $6,555 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (NCR-SARE) for the project "Establishing a Temperature Gradient to Enhance Geothermal Heating and Cooling of a High Tunnel."

"Changing water flow direction to create a temperature gradient in a ground loop beneath a high tunnel will enhance the capacity to store or extract ground heat," Jellum said.

This grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE's Farmer Rancher Grant Program, which is a competitive grants program for farmers and ranchers who want to explore sustainable solutions to problems through on-farm research, demonstration, and education projects.

The focus for each of the NCR-SARE grant programs is on research and education. Funding considerations are based on how well the applicant presents the problem being addressed, the project's relevance to sustainable agriculture in the 12-state North Central region, and how well it aligns with NCR-SARE's goals, among other factors specific to each grant program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0