Jay Leeman brings Olympic silver medal to Osage
  • Updated
The Leeman Education Center in Osage is officially open. Not only was the ribbon cut on June 19, there is now an Olympic silver medal in the heart of the new building, which is dedicated to telling stories.

Jay Leeman silver medal Steve Cooper

At the brand new Leeman Education Center, Jay Leeman passes the silver medal won by his father Gerald "German" Leeman to Osage Mayor Steve Cooper.

Jay Leeman, the son of national champion and world runner-up wrestler Gerald “Germ” Leeman, traveled to Mitchell County to return his father’s silver medal to his hometown. Below a giant replication of the award, the medal passed from Jay Leeman’s possession into the hands of Osage Mayor Steve Cooper.

This generous gift is only one story – there are many others told at Leeman Education Center through such artifacts as an original Heidelberg platen press and a Bible from the 1800s. Each is meant to inspire visitors to never forget history.

Leeman Education Center ribbon cutting

The ribbon is cut for the Leeman Education Center, which is part of the Cedar Valley Seminary campus.
Gerald Leeman Olympic jacket.

Gerald Leeman's Olympic jacket.
Leeman Education Center crowd

The crowd at the Leeman Education Center on June 19.
Heidelberg platen press in Leeman Ed Center

An original Heidelberg platen press on display at the Leeman Education Center.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

