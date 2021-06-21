Jay Leeman brings Olympic silver medal to Osage

The Leeman Education Center in Osage is officially open. Not only was the ribbon cut on June 19, there is now an Olympic silver medal in the heart of the new building, which is dedicated to telling stories.

Jay Leeman, the son of national champion and world runner-up wrestler Gerald “Germ” Leeman, traveled to Mitchell County to return his father’s silver medal to his hometown. Below a giant replication of the award, the medal passed from Jay Leeman’s possession into the hands of Osage Mayor Steve Cooper.

This generous gift is only one story – there are many others told at Leeman Education Center through such artifacts as an original Heidelberg platen press and a Bible from the 1800s. Each is meant to inspire visitors to never forget history.

