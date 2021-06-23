Jay Lala restoring the face of Osage's Main Street

Jay Lala has two families, and he takes care of both.
The longtime Mason City dentist, after 28 years in the business, is expanding his practice to Osage. When his friend Ken Emerson decided to move his clothing store across Main Street, it provided Lala with an opportunity to gather more patients under his care.
If there is one word Lala would use to describe the dental arts, it is “fun.” He is known for his vast wardrobe of Hawaiian shirts; after getting married in Hawaii, his wardrobe has grown by 150, because they are comfortable, he says, and he does not need to tuck them in.
“The geometric patterns break up what’s underneath,” Lala joked of his physical appearance. “It’s like camouflage.”
Lala is always on the move. If he is not, he gets bored. There must be some project to undertake, or a way to get better. That is how he becomes a more skilled dentist every year.
Main Street
That day, though Lala was not scheduled to work, he came into the office for a difficult extraction. Central Park Dentistry is his second home. He started the business from scratch with three employees. Today, that number has blossomed to around 35.
Besides the main office in Mason City, there is a satellite in Sheffield, and now one coming to Osage.
It was all a challenge, a puzzle to piece together. As Lala would say, it was fun.
Osage was not a knee jerk reaction to Emerson moving across the street. Lala has been planning this venture for 15 years, waiting for the right opportunity, because he believes it is a great market in a desirable location.
“I’ve always loved it, even when the kids were little 25 years ago,” Lala said. He and wife Lorrie have two boys.
They would visit Art’s Shoes and Repair to shop for New Balance sneakers.
“When you see this Main Street, you just love it,” Lala said. “It’s very unique. We like the food up here. We get our meat from S&S Meats and Spirits. I love old downtowns. In small towns, downtowns are usually dying. I like old buildings.”
A few weeks ago, Lala and his wife drifted on a kayak from Mitchell to T38, before buying a drink at Limestone Brewers.
“Osage is a destination,” Lala said. “There are a lot of great jobs, and we’re working on the housing.”
Above the office in Osage, there are four new apartments that were full from day one.
Lala worked with the city of Osage and the North Iowa Area Council of Governments. The business received an Iowa Workforce Development grant; without it, Lala believes the whole project would never have happened. Stipulations of the grant are using only local contractors on second-floor housing on a town’s main street, according to Lala.
His office will be on the corner of everything, where Highway 218 meets Main Street and the road to Mason City.
He also appreciates the fact there is parking everywhere.
Emerson's move pushed Lala over the edge, in a good way. Their friendship has lasted for 25 years, but the building is even older, built in 1865. When Lala says it has good bones, they are also old bones, and that is not a bad thing.
Lala anticipates success. He knows he has something valuable to offer.
“I have great staff coming up here,” Lala said. “A couple of local people. I think this is going to be fantastic.”
Salesman
Lala grew up in Cedar Rapids. His father was a traveling salesman for over 40 years; three nights a week, he sold tubular steel, which was used for everything from trampolines to universal weight equipment.
His territory was the Midwest, and he often took his son with him.
“For the most part, I had to stay in the car,” Lala said. “Back in the day, you behaved yourself.”
Lala thanks his mother for sparking his desire to become a dentist.
“My mother was a dirt poor farm girl,” Lala said. “She didn’t go to the dentist until she was 19 or 20. Something hurt and she had a couple teeth extracted then, but she hasn’t lost any since. She’s 88. She always viewed it as a luxury and a priority.”
Later, Lala graduated from the University of Iowa, and after college he needed a new hometown. When he traveled to Mason City, it only took Lala five days to buy his practice. His boys are now grown up. His wife is a pharmacist at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and president of the Mason City School Board.
When Lala golfs, he only plays with his family. Family first, then his practice. Next? His five dogs – a poodle, a golden retriever, a three-legged pit bull, a Morkie and a Catahoula Leopard Dog. He runs them on an acreage in Rudd.
Lala said he came up with the ice rink at the old J.C. Penney’s building in Mason City. He has been involved in everything from hockey to Frank Lloyd Wright.
“I’ve enjoyed working with some of the local contractors,” he said. “Mason City’s been very good to us over the years, and I know Osage will be too. They’ve been nothing but welcoming.”
Lala plans to be open his Mitchell County branch office in September.
Stone
Lala praises Osage as a good family town with a great school system.
His Mason City practice already gets traffic from Mitchell County. Now he believes he can serve not only Osage, but surrounding communities like Riceville and Stacyville.
“I’ve always been in a growth mentality,” Lala said. “That’s why we’ve gone from three people to 35 people. I also had the opportunity to bring in two recent grads and local dentists. Expanding the business is one thing, but the best thing I can do for my town is bring in young families.”
The most impressive quality of Osage’s Main Street is that it is alive. After over 150 years, a building can still cast its shadow and draw customers inside.
“I like running a business,” Lala said. “I like hands-on, planning and projects. I love old buildings. This is perfect for me. I get bored if I’m not doing something.
“I’m lucky I found my niche, because I don’t think I’d be good at anything else.”
The main thing that keeps Lala in dentistry is the people. Also, he knows he is good at it, and he is lucky to have found his profession.
To hone his skill, he reads and takes courses across the country.
“You can always grow," Lala said. "I’m better now than I was last year. I work with my hands. I do most of the difficult extractions. There’s no standing still. You’re growing or you’re going backward.”
As well, office managers and partners – his team – help take the stress off him. That is what family does.
Lala says Osage is small enough to make a difference. If a person threw a stone into the lake that is Cedar Rapids, the ripples would hardly register. But a stone tossed into Osage sends ripples across the entire pond.
“In our town, we can make a difference,” Lala said.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.