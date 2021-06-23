Jay Lala restoring the face of Osage's Main Street

Jay Lala has two families, and he takes care of both.

The longtime Mason City dentist, after 28 years in the business, is expanding his practice to Osage. When his friend Ken Emerson decided to move his clothing store across Main Street, it provided Lala with an opportunity to gather more patients under his care.

If there is one word Lala would use to describe the dental arts, it is “fun.” He is known for his vast wardrobe of Hawaiian shirts; after getting married in Hawaii, his wardrobe has grown by 150, because they are comfortable, he says, and he does not need to tuck them in.

“The geometric patterns break up what’s underneath,” Lala joked of his physical appearance. “It’s like camouflage.”

Lala is always on the move. If he is not, he gets bored. There must be some project to undertake, or a way to get better. That is how he becomes a more skilled dentist every year.

Main Street

That day, though Lala was not scheduled to work, he came into the office for a difficult extraction. Central Park Dentistry is his second home. He started the business from scratch with three employees. Today, that number has blossomed to around 35.