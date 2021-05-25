Jacy Hovde joins First Security Bank

First Security announced that Jacy Hovde has joined First Security Bank and Trust as a Retail Advisor in Riceville.

According to a release, as a retail advisor, Hovde will be responsible for a wide range of responsibilities. Primarily, she will handle customers’ day-to-day transactions and answer questions about First Security’s products and services.

Hovde is originally from Osage, where she graduated from high school. She is currently studying insurance and financial management, and she plans to graduate from North Iowa Area Community College next May.

According to the release, she has worked in a variety of positions. Prior to joining the bank, she worked at a meat locker, at a medical center as a Certified Nursing Assistant, and she also operated several scale houses.

When not at work or studying, she enjoys being outside or spending time with her friends and family. This includes her younger sister, Lexy, who she will work alongside at First Security.

First Security Bank and Trust has locations across North Central Iowa and headquarters in Charles City. Member FDIC.

