IWG Ministries calls American Patriots to gather in Forest City, Britt
IWG Ministries calls American Patriots to gather in Forest City, Britt

IWG Ministries, founded by Pastor Doug and Beth Snyder of Forest City, will hold July patriot gatherings in Forest City and Britt.

They are inviting American patriots to gather for singing, biblical words of hope for America, and prayer. Members of the public are invited to bring family, friends, and lawn chairs.

The Forest City event will begin at 7 p.m. on July 20 at Waldorf University's Lund Pond, near 106 South 6th Street, on Waldorf's downtown campus.

The Britt event will begin at 7 p.m. on July 27 at Gazebo Park,107 Main Avenue South.

