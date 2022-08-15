Iwegian Rick, Half Track named 2022 Hobo King and Queen in Britt on Aug. 13

Longtime hobos Iwegian Rick and Half Track were crowned 2022 Britt Hobo King and Queen on Aug. 13.

Just one year ago, a younger generation, Sully and Bazz Man, represented the hobos as their king and queen at the National Hobo Convention Britt hosted since 1900. Bazz Man was back in Britt this year to congratulate the new king and queen. Sully, also known as Angelica Ward was just 20 years old at the time.

This year’s queen was back for her 27th year in Britt.

“It’s my home away from home,” said Half Track of Britt. “I love it.”

Of the old-timers taking the prize for king and queen, Half Track said she was elated.

“He said the last time we ran together that we would be king and queen together,” Half Track said. “I didn’t really believe him. So, we made it together. Thank you, Britt.”

This year’s king noted living the hobo lifestyle for almost 67 years.

“I’m a boxcar boy and I love it,” Iwegian Rick said. “Community strength and togetherness is what’s going to keep us going. This one’s special to me. This is what I love and cherish. Hallelujah, I’m a bum.”

Two other queen candidates included Britt native Bucket List Kris, also known as Kristin Jenn. The 1996 West Hancock High School graduate listened to the stories of the hobo travelers that would descend upon Britt in the second weekend of August every year in her youth. Jenn continues to travel and work as a National Parks tour guide of 17-plus years.

“I’ve always taken the hobo ideas to heart,” Jenn said. “I’ve helped people fulfill their bucket lists of where they want to go.”

In addition to providing National Park tours, Jenn noted having had memorable experiences riding trains in New Hampshire, Arizona, and Colorado in the past year.

Angie Angel of Savannah, Georgia, rounded out this year’s hobo queen candidates. She said 1994 was her first year in Britt.

“Being queen of the hobos would mean everything to me,” Angel said. “I’ve adopted some of the hobo culture and I love it. It means the world to me to be here.”

Other king candidates included Joey Bag of Donuts.

“I promise to put a donut in everyone’s bag and coffee in every cup,” he said in his pitch for king. “I think it’s fabulous that Britt does this for us and has done it for so long. In 11 years here, I’ve seen lots of positivity and I always want to be a part of it.”

Two other king candidates included Robert Larson, who said he started hopping trains in the 1990s.

“Hopping trains is the best thing I ever did,” he said. “I got out of California and off the west coast and drugs.”

He did not lament the loss of one of his legs in an accident years ago, saying that the pain sensations that resulted are gone. He noted being retired and enjoying raising ducks, chickens, and pigs.

The remaining king candidate, Flowers, was a man of few words.

“I’m Flowers and I ride trains and that’s about it,” said Flowers before crowd applause that the judges accounted for in making their selections.

Another notable old-time hobo, Slim Tim, addressed the crowd.

“For 122 years, the hobos have always found a home here,” he said. “Bless the town of Britt, without it, wouldn’t have a home.”

Surrounding the excitement of the queen and king coronation was the continuation of the long-held tradition of making and serving Mulligan stew free-of-charge. Chucked full of potatoes, vegetables, rice, tender stew meat, and other secret ingredients, everyone ate as much as they wanted. Many brought buckets, pails, and thermos to take home leftover stew.