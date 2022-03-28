IUB oral argument on Summit Carbon pipeline permit petition is April 12

The Iowa Utilities Board recently scheduled its oral argument for April 12 to review compliance with a statutory requirement for selecting a hearing location for Summit Carbon Solutions LLC’s request for a permit of a hazardous liquid pipeline.

The proposed pipeline route crosses Hancock County. A March 18 board order detailed the IUB’s proposed methodology for setting the midpoint of the proposed pipeline route. It also garnered public input on whether the hearing can be held in a county where the proposed pipeline would not be located.

Iowa Code § 479B.6(b) requires the IUB to hold the hearing “in the county seat of the county located at the midpoint of the proposed pipeline.”

Summit Carbon filed its petition to construct, operate, and maintain a proposed hazardous liquid pipeline to transport liquefied carbon dioxide within the state of Iowa on Jan. 28 in IUB Docket No. HLP-2021-0001. The IUB staff are reviewing the petition and exhibits filed in support of the petition. The IUB will determine whether additional information is needed or corrections are required to bring those documents into compliance with Iowa Code chapter 479B and IUB rules in 199 Iowa Administrative Code chapter 13.

Following a determination that the pipeline permit petition is substantially complete, the IUB will issue a subsequent order that establishes a procedural schedule, sets an intervention date, sets dates for Summit Carbon and other parties to file prepared testimony and exhibits, and sets the hearing date and location.

The April 12 oral argument to address the IUB’s compliance with Iowa Code § 479B.6(b) will follow the April monthly public Board meeting at 1375 East Court Avenue in Des Moines.

Staged public hearing in Capitol Rotunda

On March 29, legislators, landowners, advocates and experts from an anti-pipeline movement staged a public hearing on the use of eminent domain takings for the carbon pipelines proposed in Iowa. It was held inside the State Capitol Rotunda.

The event comes on the heels of the House’s passage of House File 2565, with amendments from Rep. Kaufmann (R-Wilton) to establish a 12-month moratorium on eminent domain takings for such projects. It could delay any hearings on three carbon capture pipelines being proposed in Iowa until 2023.

Legislators, landowners, advocates and experts continue to call for additional amendments or for a permanent ban on eminent domain land takings.

Speakers included retired agronomist and former Floyd County Iowa State University Extension Office Director George Cummins, Executive Director of the Science & Environmental Health Network Carolyn Raffensperger, Shelby County Supervisor Steve Kenkel, multiple landowners impacted by carbon pipeline proposals, numerous state senators and representatives, and activists representing Food & Water Watch, Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, Great Plains Action Society, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, and more.

The Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club said that landowners are calling on the State Senate to amend the bill with stronger protections or ban the projects.

All legislators and Gov. Kim Reynolds were invited to attend the hearing and hear from landowners directly impacted by the Summit, Navigator, and ADM pipelines.

