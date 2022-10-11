IUB denies tribe's request for proposed pipeline environmental impact study

The Iowa Utilities Board issued an Oct. 6 order that denies a request for an environmental impact study for the proposed carbon capture pipeline of Summit Carbon Solutions LLC.

The company’s hazardous liquid pipeline permit application is pending before the IUB in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001. The request for the environmental impact study was filed by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska earlier this year on June 2.

The order stated that the IUB will consider specific environmental issues raised in the Summit Carbon docket as part of the public evidentiary hearing and in consideration of whether to grant Summit Carbon a hazardous liquid pipeline permit. The IUB considers the proposed project under Iowa Code chapter 479B and the IUB’s rules at 199 Iowa Administrative Code chapter 13.

The IUB will then determine whether Summit has addressed the environmental concerns sufficiently. The IUB stated in the order that it does not consider a separate environmental impact study, as required by federal regulations, to be necessary to fulfill its statutory requirements in considering whether to grant the permit.

On June 17, Summit filed a response to the Winnebago Tribe's filing. On June 21, Sierra Club Iowa Chapter filed comments addressing the environmental impact study request. Since Sierra Club's filing, numerous members of Sierra Club also have submitted comments requesting an environmental impact study be conducted.

Documents regarding the proposed Summit Carbon pipeline are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. HLP-2021-0001.