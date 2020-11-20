'It's a neat deal;' Kevin Sanger honored to be Britt's first football Hall of Famer

After high school, Sanger went on to play football at Central College, where he was an All-Iowa conference honoree in both football and track and field. In his time at Central, the Dutch football program went 36-5, and the track and field program won three league titles with Sanger competing in the shot put and discus.

Sanger went on to coach track and field for Central College for 12 years, and was a football assistant coach at the school for 14 years. After leaving Central, Sanger was an assistant football coach at Minnesota State University for five years in Mankato, Minnesota, where he now lives.

“I’m proud of my brother,” Mark Sanger said. “He is a guy that has done things the right way his whole life. I think he is very deserving of the honor. He was a very big part of our program, and was the first of four boys in our family, too. My dad relied a lot on him as well, and him and my dad are a lot alike. He’s very deserving. He’s a special type of guy, a heck of a good high school football player.”

All four Sanger sons, Kevin, Rickey, Jeff, and Mark, played for Bob, who patrolled the sidelines in Britt for 52 years, and led in the Eagles to three state championships.