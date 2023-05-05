Prom goers and spectators spent “A Night in the Clouds” in the West Hancock High School gym on Saturday night, April 9.

Perhaps highest in those clouds were Shane Curry, son of Matt and Elizabeth Curry, who was crowned as prom king and Olivia Moore, daughter of Brian and Diana Moore, who was crowned prom queen.

“I let them roll with it,” said West Hancock Middle and High School Counselor Alyssa Abbas of the school’s junior class students. “They pick their own theme.”

Abbas was the school’s primary prom sponsor for the second straight year, teaming with other West Hancock teachers Stacy Swenson, Shayne Hoeft, Bethany Tooley, and Diane Trautman to work with students. Abbas served in a similar prom capacity at Osage previously.

“I like seeing the kids’ vision come to life. They can get pretty worked up about it, but I think it went really well. It’s nice to see the kids’ hard work make it all happen and see them so happy. I always ask them to give me feedback and I didn’t hear any complaints about anything this year.”

Even though the initial prom planning started in early October with decisions about raising necessary funds and choosing the theme, students actually only had probably less than two days to complete many preparations in the gym leading up to the big night.

Abbas said students working the concession stand either get paid or can give money back to the prom fund.

“A lot the chose to give it back to the prom fund,” said Abbas, also noting a reward incentive of sorts. “Students who worked the most concessions decorated the gym on Friday (the day before prom) with the whole day out of classes.”

Students in construction trades courses helped create and build props for transformed backdrops. Students all worked together to develop a disc jockey playlist for Mojo Productions, who provided the music and entertainment at the prom dance, which followed the grand march. Eighty six were signed up for prom with many more friends and spectators filled the gym for the grand march. They were served water, mints, and chocolate kisses by candle light.

Students finished draping the gym ceiling and setting out tables and chairs on Thursday night. A chandelier was hung in the middle of the gym.

“They usually do black, but this they did white and silver and had lots of balloons,” Abbas said. “With ‘A Night in the Clouds,’ it was more light, airy, and much brighter. The kids made clouds out of lanterns and put cotton on them and then hung them on the ceiling of the entry way where people were coming in. They decorated tables with glowing candles and balls of cotton to attenuate clouds.”

A number of junior parents assisted students on a destination post-prom trip, via charter buses, to “Wow Zone” in Mankato, Minnesota. Everyone enjoyed food and fun games and recreation activities.

“I’ve had several emails and comments from parents that said everything was really nice and ‘thank you,’” Abbas said. “They were pleased with how everything went, so that’s good!”