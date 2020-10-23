'It’s like the impossible has been made possible:' A historic day for area cross country

The Newman Catholic cross country team has a long history of success. Never quite like this though.
On Thursday at the state qualifying meet at Central Springs, the Knights made school history, as the boys and girls teams qualified for the state tournament. It is the first time that both squads will make the trip to Fort Dodge in the same year.
The girls team clinched its spot first, with a first place finish at the state qualifying meet in Manly. Knights junior Maggie Mcbride, senior Lilly Stockberger, and freshman Kenna Hemann all finished in the top 10, finishing fifth, seventh, and ninth, respectively.
The state berth is the team's ninth all-time, and first since 2017.
Stockberger, a freshman back on that 2017 squad, was ecstatic to make a return trip to Fort Dodge after the team fell short her sophomore and junior years.
“It feels really good after two years of not going to state,” Stockberger said. “I went my freshman year, and I get to go again my senior year. It’s really nice.
“I was so proud of everyone. They all worked so hard just so I could go back to state.”
Knights head coach Mike Schutt congratulated his team at the finish line and said that he was particularly thrilled for Stockberger.
“It's great to get the girls back,” Schutt said. “I told Lilly Stockberger, I'm happy for all of them, but I'm most happy for her.”
The team has thrived this season, with two conference championships and a pair of state spots, after losing several of their top varsity athletes from last season, including No. 1 runner Chloe Nelson.
McBride was the Knights’ number seven last year, and after an offseason full of long runs and hard work, became the top runner, with a fifth overall finish on Thursday, and a time of 21:15.29.
“I started working really hard back in January, and I didn’t know it would get me here,” McBride said. “ I just started working way harder and earlier, and not making any excuses. I woke up early to avoid the heat in the summer, and it really paid off.”
On the boys side, the Knights placed three runners in the top 15, with sophomore Joey Ringo placing fourth overall with a time of 17:20.53, sophomore Ryan Kelly taking seventh, and senior Caden Rodning at 15th.
The Knights took first place in the team standings to qualify for the third consecutive year.
“We’ve had individuals go, and they always say ‘I wish my team was here,” Schutt said. “It’s going to be great to have both teams down there. They can do their regular warm-up and it’ll just be more fun to share the experience with them, for sure.”
The Central Springs boys took second place in the team standings to make it to state for the first time in program history. Panthers senior Bryce McDonough placed second overall, behind St. Ansgar junior Riley Witt, who won the race with a time of 16:36.71.
For Central Springs, it is the first time that a boys team has qualified for state, in any sport in school history.
"I can't explain the emotions," head coach Michael Pettengill said. "It's exciting, it's emotional. It's tears, and joy, and sweat. With the amount of time these boys work, and put in on the weekends and the offseason, it's pretty cool."
Leerar punches ticket
When Rachel Leerar crossed the finish line at the Class 1A state qualifying meet, it was the culmination of a long-sought dream. Four years ago, West Hancock didn’t even have a program of its own, instead racing with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Now, the Eagles will be represented on the state's biggest stage, as Leerar clinched a spot at next week’s state meet in Fort Dodge for the first time.
Leerar has now made it to the big stage in three separate sports; cross country, track and field, and girls basketball.
“It’s just been pure shock,” Leerar said after the race. “My coach was thrilled, my mom freaked out more than when we made state basketball, just because this isn’t normal. It’s like the impossible has been made possible.”
Eagles head coach Holly Lang has praised Leerar’s leadership throughout the season. In her freshman season, the Eagles had only four runners in the program, and this year, they have 16. With her competitive spirit and dogged work ethic, Lang has been impressed, but not surprised, by Leerar's success.
“If that kid puts her mind to something, there is no stopping her,” Lang said. “There was no doubt in my mind today that she was going to get this. She is amazing.”
Leerar got out to a fast start in the race, and stayed up near the front of the entire race. In a race with such high consequences, Leerar and Lang both admitted that they spend much of it stressed out.
Once Leerar crossed the finish line and caught her breath, they could both relax and enjoy the program’s triumphant moment.
“She has spent the past week looking up inspirational quotes, and listening to stuff," Lang said. "It was her head. I have known for three years that she could do this, but it had to get in her head, and that is what happened.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
