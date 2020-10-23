'It’s like the impossible has been made possible:' A historic day for area cross country

“It's great to get the girls back,” Schutt said. “I told Lilly Stockberger, I'm happy for all of them, but I'm most happy for her.”

The team has thrived this season, with two conference championships and a pair of state spots, after losing several of their top varsity athletes from last season, including No. 1 runner Chloe Nelson.

McBride was the Knights’ number seven last year, and after an offseason full of long runs and hard work, became the top runner, with a fifth overall finish on Thursday, and a time of 21:15.29.

“I started working really hard back in January, and I didn’t know it would get me here,” McBride said. “ I just started working way harder and earlier, and not making any excuses. I woke up early to avoid the heat in the summer, and it really paid off.”

On the boys side, the Knights placed three runners in the top 15, with sophomore Joey Ringo placing fourth overall with a time of 17:20.53, sophomore Ryan Kelly taking seventh, and senior Caden Rodning at 15th.

The Knights took first place in the team standings to qualify for the third consecutive year.