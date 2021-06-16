ISU to highlight hot, dry weather

Iowa State University will host a field day to highlight dry weather conditions and corn root worm on June 24.

The annual event held at the ISU Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm will run from 1-4:30 p.m. Elwynn Taylor, Iowa State University climatologist emeritus, will kick-off the program by providing his insights on crop weather for the 2021 growing season.

Erin Hodgson, extension entomologist, will share the latest research on corn rootworm management. Mark Licht, extension cropping systems specialist, will address the warm and dry weather implications on crop development and yield potential, and Prashant Jha, weed specialist, will discuss integrated weed management programs in Iowa corn and soybean.

The field day is free and open to the public. It starts at the Borlaug Learning Center Headquarters on the ISU Northeast Research Farm and Demonstration Farm.

Directions: from Nashua at the junction of Highway 218 (Exit 220) and County Road B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Avenue, then south one mile to 290th Street, then east 0.2 miles to the farm. CCA credits will be available (2 CM and 2 PM).

For more information about the event, call Terry Basol at 641-426-6801.

