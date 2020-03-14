ISU Northern Research Farm reports high yield growing season

Using a chart from 1895 to 2010, Todey showed attendees how actual daytime high temperatures are lower than in previous decades, but climatologists concern is that night time lows are rapidly rising, which creates more dew that can lead to diseases in row crops. “We still have high temp episodes but not at 95-100 degrees, but more like highs of 90 to 92 degrees, with more moisture,” said Todey.

Todey’s 90-day prediction is for some wet weather, but with higher temps than last year, to help dry out fields faster. He also discussed the concern of less sunshine, “We lost some yields last year, because of a loss of solar radiation.”

Ag Specialists Brandon Zwiefel and Mike Witt gave a joint presentation on the latest research trials they had conducted, including a trial on sulfur. Witt told farmers the best way to identify sulfur deficiency in corn plants is to look for lighter green streaks in corn leafs, which can indicate a lack of sulfur. He told farmers that if the deficiency is detected early, and the right form of sulfur is applied it can help to prevent yield loss. He did warn some forms of sulfur do not dissolve quickly and will not help crops until the following year. Recommended application of sulfur is 14 pounds per acre for corn, 12 pounds for soybeans, and 25 pounds for alfalfa.