ISU Northern Research Farm reports high yield growing season

The North Central Iowa Research Association, which in cooperation with Iowa State University, operates the ISU Northern Research Farm near Kanawha, held their annual meeting at the Red Shed Event Center in Clarion, on March 4.
Vice President Aaron Thompson welcomed members and conducted a short meeting. Four new directors were elected to fill vacancies on the board.
Matt Schnabel, director of operations on the research farm, provided an overview of the 2019 activities. Despite having over 45 inches of rain in 2019, yields were relatively high with corn yielding from 180 to 200 bushels per acre, soybean yielded 50 to 65 bushels, oats 70 to 90 bushels, and cereal rye yields were 35 to 70 bushels per acre. Schnabel reported there were 35 research projects, four field days were held, and 515 visitors came to the farm in 2019.
He informed members that the North Central Farm is the oldest, and currently the smallest of the regional research farms. He said the association is considering purchasing more farm land, and considering to construct a new general purpose building.
Karl Nicolaus, an ISU ag specialist provided a presentation on the many ISU research farms located near the Ames Campus, and throughout the state.
Climatologist Dennis Todey spoke on Iowa’s changing growing season. Todey spent most of his time answering attendees’ questions. Asked about drought he replied, “I would worry more about wet issues than worry about the next major drought.” He said a major concern is that farmers can plant fields when soil are too wet and if a dry spell should arrive, shallow rooted crops could suffer. His ongoing theme for the farmers was, “Protect your soil.”
Using a chart from 1895 to 2010, Todey showed attendees how actual daytime high temperatures are lower than in previous decades, but climatologists concern is that night time lows are rapidly rising, which creates more dew that can lead to diseases in row crops. “We still have high temp episodes but not at 95-100 degrees, but more like highs of 90 to 92 degrees, with more moisture,” said Todey.
Todey’s 90-day prediction is for some wet weather, but with higher temps than last year, to help dry out fields faster. He also discussed the concern of less sunshine, “We lost some yields last year, because of a loss of solar radiation.”
Ag Specialists Brandon Zwiefel and Mike Witt gave a joint presentation on the latest research trials they had conducted, including a trial on sulfur. Witt told farmers the best way to identify sulfur deficiency in corn plants is to look for lighter green streaks in corn leafs, which can indicate a lack of sulfur. He told farmers that if the deficiency is detected early, and the right form of sulfur is applied it can help to prevent yield loss. He did warn some forms of sulfur do not dissolve quickly and will not help crops until the following year. Recommended application of sulfur is 14 pounds per acre for corn, 12 pounds for soybeans, and 25 pounds for alfalfa.
Paul Kassel ISU Agronomist gave a short presentation on herbicides and fungicides. He warned corn farmers to take extreme precautions not to apply any fungicides during the pollination of their corn. Fungicides can have a negative impact on silks and later deformed ears appear. He suggested fungicides be applied prior to or after silking, when silks are dry and brown.
ISU Agronomist Mark Licht focused on corn and soybean planting recommendation. Licht said long term data points out that the most advantageous time to plant corn is from April 11 to May 18. Licht said potential yields are about the same during that planting period, but yield potential quickly drops off after May 18. He stated that the most important influencer of yields during that timeframe is proper preparation of seedbeds. He suggested that soybeans be planted by May 20 and research shows soybean yields drop an average of .16 bushel per acre per day after May 20.
He commented that 20 inch corn rows show little yield advantage over the traditional 30 inch rows, unless there is a potential yield of 240 bushel per acre or more. He did state that 15 inch soybean rows shows an advantage over the traditional 30 inch rows.
Sponsors for the meal and event were First Citizens Bank, Max Yield Cooperative, and Gold Eagle Cooperative.