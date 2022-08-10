ISU Northern Research Farm in Kanawha will host fall field day on Sept. 8

The Iowa State University Northern Research and Demonstration Farm in Kanawha will host an annual fall field day on Sept. 8.

The event will be held at the main farm located at 310 S. Main Street. This event is being hosted by the research farm, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and the North Central Iowa Research Association. Coffee and donuts will start at 9 a.m. with the field tours to be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The day will include a review of growing conditions at the research farm by farm superintendent Matt Schnabel. An update on the current status of the capital campaign to raise funds for a new research and extension facility at the research farm will be shared by Greg Guenther, president of the North Central Iowa Research Association.

Field tours will include presentations from Daren Mueller, professor in plant pathology and microbiology and extension specialist at Iowa State. Mueller will also be highlighting research on sudden death syndrome in soybeans as well as reviewing what did and did not happen with corn leaf diseases in 2022.

Mark Licht, associate professor in agronomy and cropping systems specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will discuss Iowa State’s work on date of planting studies and impact on yield for both soybean and corn. This has been a long-term research project at the farm.

Antonio Mallarino, professor in agronomy and extension specialist at Iowa State, will highlight his research on nitrogen and potassium interactions for nitrogen use efficiency in corn and impacts on soybean diseases.

“These research projects have a great impact on farmers in north central Iowa,” said extension field agronomist Gentry Sorenson. “This field day is a great opportunity to hear about this research and implement outcomes on your farm to maximize yield and return on investment.”

The event is free and open to all, but participants must RSVP to the Wright County Extension Office by Sept. 2 by calling 515-532-3453, so adequate meals can be provided. Certified crop adviser credits will be available.

Members of the board of the North Central Iowa Research Association will be meeting upon conclusion of lunch and are asked to stay for a short meeting.