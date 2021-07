The Iowa State University College of Human Sciences has named several local students to the spring 2021 dean's list.

Those honored include Tayler Adams, Breana Barker, Ty Creger, Anna Miller and Kaylee Klaes of Osage; Sophia Wold of Saint Ansgar; and Sophia Merten of Stacyville.

To make the dean's list, students must have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring semester of 2021.

