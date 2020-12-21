ISU Extension to host goat dairy webinar

Iowa State University Extension Dairy is hosting a dairy goat webinar via Zoom, “Managing and Feeding the Transition Doe,” from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021. There is no fee to attend.

According to the press release, attendees will learn strategies for improving herd health, feeding, and overall management of the transitioning doe to optimize milk production, reduce metabolic disease, and produce healthy kids.

Vicky Lauer, professional services veterinarian at Armor Animal Health, will present information on pre- and post-fresh doe management, and herd health concerns around the time of kidding.

Morgan Allen, nutritionist at Big Grain Inc., will present information on feeding and managing the transition doe, and bridging nutrition from dry/pregnant to milking/not pregnant.

According to the press release, registration is required by Jan. 5 at https://bit.ly3oYvLcB. Questions may be directed to Jennifer Bentley at jbentley@iastate.edu or 563-382-2949.

