ISU Extension receives local grant

Local farmer Rodney and Loretta Koch recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Mitchell County.

According to a news release, the organization will use the funds to support the Mitchell County Farm Safety Day camp held annually during National Farm Safety week.

“This grant allows us to continue our mission to provide education, training and resources to make farm and rural life safer and healthier for children,” said Darla Olson, Iowa State University Mitchell County Extension and Outreach director.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America, according to the release.

Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities, according to the press release.

Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, including those in rural regions, and farmers play a critical role in helping communities overcome challenges, like the ones we’re currently facing” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president, in the release. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact.”

According to the release, Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.

To learn more about how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com.

