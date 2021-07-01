Irish Hospital redevelopment nears after receipt of $100,000 catalyst grant

Forest City Economic Development Executive Director Beth Bilyeu and developer Kristen Fish-Peterson of Redevelopment Resources discussed former Irish Hospital redevelopment plans with Winnebago County supervisors on June 29.
The building is planned to be converted to apartments. Fish-Peterson noted the recent successful application that resulted in being awarded a $100,000 catalyst grant for the project. It is part of $2.6 million that the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded in June to help strengthen downtowns across Iowa.
Twenty-six Iowa communities received the catalyst grant funding through the IEDA’s Community Catalyst Building Remediation program. The funds are for helping redevelop or rehabilitate underused buildings as a way to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment in the community.
The community catalyst program was created in 2018 and is funded through an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature.
The former Irish Hospital building was one of just three projects specifically highlighted in a June 30 IEDA news release.
Bilyeu and Fish-Peterson said they will be applying for Iowa Workforce Housing and Brownfield tax credits, because some mold remediation is necessary, due to water seeping into the building. The water issue has been mitigated.
“It’s all good news,” Bilyeu said. “We don’t have any bad news.”
Construction could start in October or November after a new cost quote for the redevelopment project cost is sought from Henkel Construction and tax credits granted. Bilyeu said with rising building and materials costs and shortages that the new quote would be prudent.
At Bilyeu's and Fish-Peterson’s request, supervisors agreed to develop an updated option agreement for the Workforce Housing tax credit reapplication. One option that supervisors did not agree to include at this time is an option to remove an existing communications tower from the property. The building on South Clark Street also served as the county law enforcement center and the installation has resided there for many years.
The building is estimated to be between 6,500 and 7,500 square feet, which would be split into at least different apartments of varying sizes. It would be named the Irish Hospital Apartments, Fish-Peterson announced previously.
The Irish Hospital was built in the 1934 by Dr. Thomas Judson Irish in honor of his father, Dr. Harry Russell Irish.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.