Irish Hospital redevelopment nears after receipt of $100,000 catalyst grant

Construction could start in October or November after a new cost quote for the redevelopment project cost is sought from Henkel Construction and tax credits granted. Bilyeu said with rising building and materials costs and shortages that the new quote would be prudent.

At Bilyeu's and Fish-Peterson’s request, supervisors agreed to develop an updated option agreement for the Workforce Housing tax credit reapplication. One option that supervisors did not agree to include at this time is an option to remove an existing communications tower from the property. The building on South Clark Street also served as the county law enforcement center and the installation has resided there for many years.

The building is estimated to be between 6,500 and 7,500 square feet, which would be split into at least different apartments of varying sizes. It would be named the Irish Hospital Apartments, Fish-Peterson announced previously.

The Irish Hospital was built in the 1934 by Dr. Thomas Judson Irish in honor of his father, Dr. Harry Russell Irish.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

