IowaWORKS to host career fair

IowaWORKS, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa will host the North Iowa Career Fair and connect qualified job seekers with area employers.

The career fair will be held at the Southbridge Mall, 100 South Federal Avenue in Mason City. It will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The first hour is dedicated to job seekers who are active military, veterans, National Guard and family members. The career fair is open to all job seekers in the afternoon.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with local employers offering in-demand, high paying, local careers. According to the press release, job seekers are encouraged to bring an updated resume and dress to impress. Attending job seekers will be entered to win from a list of employer donated prizes and an assortment of $25 to $50 gift cards.

“We are helping to bring people together by connecting job seekers with actively recruiting businesses in North Iowa. We want our job seekers to have every opportunity to be gainfully employed,” said Josh Davison, IowaWORKS Disabled Veteran Outreach Program Specialist.

“We know that the pandemic has had a changing effect on how employers and job seekers find each other. Anyone who has filled out an employment application and did not get an interview, is someone who could benefit from this career fair. An employer who has posted a job position and did not find the right person to hire, could benefit from this career fair,” said Mila Bair, IowaWORKS Career Planner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0