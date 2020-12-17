Iowa's number of initial COVID-19 vaccines reduced

The state of Iowa won't be receiving as many doses of COVID-19 vaccines as first reported.

On Dec. 16, the federal government notified the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) that the State of Iowa, as well as all other states, will not receive the full volume of COVID-19 vaccines that was initially anticipated.

IDPH officials reported that it appears Iowa's allocation may be reduced by as much as 30 percent. However, IDPH stated that it is working to gain confirmation and additional details from its federal partners.

IDPH noted it will take some time to work through next steps and adjust its planning, but IDPH will provide updates as soon as additional information is confirmed.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

