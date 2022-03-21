Iowa State University honors Hancock County natives in their study areas

Six Hancock County natives have been ranked in the top two percent of their respective college(s) of study at Iowa State University in Ames.

Those ranked by ISU in the top two percent of their areas of study include:

Britt - Keifer Carlson, sophomore, College of Design; Mazie Erdahl, sophomore, College of Human Sciences; and Autumn Hildebrand, sophomore, College of Human Sciences.

Garner - Droste Hennings, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and College of Human Sciences; and Micah Wacker, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Kanawha - Courtney Harle, junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

