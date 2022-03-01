Iowa Sen. Waylon Brown announces run for re-election in new District 30

Assistant Majority Leader Senator Waylon Brown, R-District 26, has announced his re-election bid in Iowa Senate District 30.

“In the last six years, I have proudly supported important legislative priorities, advocating for common-sense licensing reform, pro-agriculture legislation, high quality schools and historic tax reform,” said Brown in a press release. “I look forward to continuing my work in the Iowa Senate and serving rural Iowa.

“We’ve made a lot of progress in the Iowa Senate since 2016, but our job isn’t done yet. I plan to continue reforming the regulatory burden on small businesses, reducing the tax burden and implementing policies to get Iowans back to work.”

Brown was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2016. Currently, he serves as the chair of the Transportation Standing Committee and the Administrative Rules Review Statutory Committee. He also sits on the Commerce, Rules and Administration, State Government, and Ways and Means committees.

After the passage of the new redistricting maps for the 2022 election cycle, Senate District 30 will include Mitchell, Worth and Cerro Gordo counties, as well as part of Floyd County.

Brown states in the press release that he understands the importance of sustainable and reliable spending. He knows that for hard-working Iowan families, every dollar they earn matters. Brown said he has been a leader in delivering historic tax cuts to the state of Iowa, advocating for a flatter and fairer tax code and reforming Iowa’s licensing laws, easing the pathway for professionals to work.

Brown has served as a former member of the Mitchell County Farm Bureau Board, and the St. Ansgar Planning and Zoning Board, according to the press release. A St. Ansgar High School graduate, he owns a construction company and farms in Worth and Mitchell counties.

