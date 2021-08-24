Iowa Rural Development Council honors Bilyeu as 'rural hero' at summit

Beth Bilyeu credits partnerships and shared love of rural community quality of life as key to two decades of successful development as Forest City economic development executive director.
On Aug. 19, Bilyeu earned a first-ever recognition as a “rural hero” during the fifth annual Iowa Rural Summit at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. She was one of 13 individuals honored as local rural heroes from throughout Iowa.
“The whole time that I’ve been here, it has been a lot of partnerships,” Bilyeu said. “When I started in 2002, there was an infrastructure fund with $1 million to extend water and sewer services to new subdivisions. Partnerships in Forest City are just a natural part of development.”
That effort was approximately one-half funded by the Hanson Foundation and one-fourth funded by both the city and the Forest City business community.
Bilyeu quickly noted similar partnership efforts with the Forest City School District and Waldorf College/University during her tenure. She said everyone’s contributions were vital to Waldorf and Forest City Schools’ upgrading/sharing athletic fields, the John V. Hanson Career Center, and the 625-seat auditorium/Boman Fine Arts Center. She said that it is a marvel for a rural area.
Bilyeu also cited community partners’ shared success in developing the Westown Place Apartments on the west side of town and, more recently, the Forest City Veterinary Clinic in the Nerem Industrial Park on the south side of town.
The Irish Hospital Apartments in the former hospital and (later) Winnebago County Law Enforcement Center is another project Bilyeu has invested many hours of her life recently. She cited a $250,000 forgivable loan from the city for the all-electric apartment building as well as an $80,000 forgivable loan from Winnebago County, which was the amount budgeted for the building’s demolition. The city and county also worked with her and developer Kristen Fish-Peterson on a pending workforce housing tax credit application for the pending project.
Bilyeu called the vet clinic expansion and relocation site a “beautiful place” and a wonderful development for the larger rural community. She noted that partnering with the Iowa Rural Development Council made it possible to bring Iowa State University Dean of Veterinary Medicine Dan Grooms to the vet clinic’s Aug. 7 grand opening.
“I work on a lot of housing development,” Bilyeu said. “If I try to say I’m going to do industrial recruitment for 12 months, then it still comes down to where workers will live and who cares for their kids. In our rural development, we do all of the above.”
The Iowa Rural Summit brings together leaders from small towns across Iowa each year. This year, it featured a rural recognition ceremony for the first time. It paid tribute to those individuals who have made a positive difference in their rural community or region.
“Beth was selected for her impact in Forest City and across North Iowa,” Board Chairman Mark Reinig of the Iowa Rural Development Council said. “Her work, especially related to housing and redevelopment, shows how small towns can thrive through great leadership and innovative projects.”
After being held virtually in 2020 due to COVID-19, a crowd of more than 200 people from 60 different small towns attended in person. The summit addressed issues ranging from arts and culture to child care to entrepreneurship.
“I was quite surprised and very honored,” Bilyeu said. “I have worked with and presented to them. The Iowa Rural Development Council has a great statewide reach and invests in many important issues, especially in rural Iowa.”
Other honorees included Duane Asbe of Clarion, Barb Baker of Grinnell, Evan Blakely of Denison, Kevin Cabbag of Stanton, Jim Erb of Charles City, Lora Friest of Decorah, David Heiar of Maquoketa, Lyle Hevern of Estherville, Bill Morain and Carla and Chuck Offenburger of Cooper, Peg Raney of Jefferson, and Beth Waddell of Corning.
“As I looked at the other people that received this award, nobody did this on their own,” Bilyeu said. “They all formed partnerships. It represents a good cross section of Iowa.”
Bilyeu graduated from NIACC where she studied marketing and attended a Buena Vista University satellite center where she studied business management and finance. She worked in sales and regional economic development and was Winn-Worth-Betco executive director from 1998-2002 before moving to her current post.
“We have things to offer here that are quite unique to living in a rural location,” Bilyeu said. “We have many of the advantages that major cities have, but in a smaller setting, and everyone here is so friendly.”
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.