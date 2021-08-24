Iowa Rural Development Council honors Bilyeu as 'rural hero' at summit

The Irish Hospital Apartments in the former hospital and (later) Winnebago County Law Enforcement Center is another project Bilyeu has invested many hours of her life recently. She cited a $250,000 forgivable loan from the city for the all-electric apartment building as well as an $80,000 forgivable loan from Winnebago County, which was the amount budgeted for the building’s demolition. The city and county also worked with her and developer Kristen Fish-Peterson on a pending workforce housing tax credit application for the pending project.

Bilyeu called the vet clinic expansion and relocation site a “beautiful place” and a wonderful development for the larger rural community. She noted that partnering with the Iowa Rural Development Council made it possible to bring Iowa State University Dean of Veterinary Medicine Dan Grooms to the vet clinic’s Aug. 7 grand opening.

“I work on a lot of housing development,” Bilyeu said. “If I try to say I’m going to do industrial recruitment for 12 months, then it still comes down to where workers will live and who cares for their kids. In our rural development, we do all of the above.”