The 32nd annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards Gala culminated a full day in Forest City on May 6 with an evening awards ceremony in the Boman Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

The show opened with the crowd rock to a rousing performance of “Eye of the Tiger” from the band Another Fine Mess, featuring lead singer and bass player Frank Boyd, lead guitarist Kevin Isaacson, drummer Mike Godfrey, and keyboard player Will Bartz. Other musical performance during the show included “The Way We Were” by Forest City native Elizabeth May and “You Raise Me Up” by IMPA awards presenter Preshia Paulding of Des Moines.

“You are all winners,” Iowa Motion Picture Association President Jim Brockhohn of Forest City told the audience comprised largely of actors, writers, and filmmakers. “You are here to celebrate your hard work and passion.”

While much of the country faces a writer’s strike, Brockhohn informed everyone that the decision was made earlier this year to merge the Iowa Scriptwriter’s Alliance into the IMPA. He touted the hundreds of workshops that the IMPA conducts, for all areas of liberal arts.

The Forest City Doctor of Chiropractic for 35 years joked that his tagline is “I’m an actor and I play a doctor in real life” before introducing Forest City Mayor Ron Holland and Emcee Ricky Bartlett.

Holland proclaimed it Iowa Motion Picture Awards Day, which drew a roaring applause from the crowd. He said citizens and residents joined with them in observing the day and focusing on the importance of film making in Iowa. Mayor Holland noted that the City of Forest City recognizes the value of cultural events that enrich the community, promote diversity, and support the arts.

“Thanks again for coming to Forest City,” Mayor Holland said. “I hope you do it again in the future.”

Emcee Bartlett of KMRY 93.1-FM in Cedar Rapids reflected on having co-starred with Eric Roberts in a 2005 movie that was made in Iowa before praising the large gathering of movie industry guests.

“I like the energy here tonight,” Bartlett said. “Tonight is the night for you all to be recognized for your hard work and tremendous talents. What everyone should feel here more than anything else is a sense of community.”

Calling Iowa home since 2005 when he acted alongside Roberts, Bartlett said it is a special place and that he loves Iowa.

“It’s a privilege to make art that sparks people,” said Bartlett of IMPA affiliation. “I hope what you see inspires you all to continue doing what you do best, because it inspires others!”

IMPA President Brockhohn said the Boman Fine Arts Center was selected for this year’s show because he had shared with his board “how fabulous this facility is” and also because it is the acting president’s home town. He said Forest City had been on the board’s radar for several years.

“Dan May, the manager at the Boman Fine Arts Center, did a wonderful job welcoming our organization into the community,” Brockhohn said. “We also brought in the Forest Theatre to show randomly selected nominated films at their theatre, free to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thank you to HP Krobriger, the theatre’s manager. We showed other randomly selected nominated films at the Boman Fine Arts Center during the same time.”

The rest of the Gala was held at the Boman Fine Arts Center. It included a late afternoon red carpet event for interviews with nominees and guests. That was followed by a networking, meet and greet session with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. An after-awards party offered even more hors d’oeuvres and cocktails at the Boman Fine Arts Center.

“Speaking of the Hors d’oeuvres, the crowd loved them,” Brockhohn said. “Many of the award winners and followers said that this was the best food they’ve ever had at our awards show. A big thank you goes out to Brian Keely, the chef at the facility.”

Dr. Brockhohn’s wife, Cindy Brockhohn, agreed, saying that “everyone was so excited about the food. Brian Keely and Waldorf University put a fabulous menu together and provided great food.”

“We so appreciate Waldorf University working with us,” Cindy Brockhohn continued. “Everyone enjoyed it there. We really had good comments about how well the Boman Fine Arts Center worked.”

Volunteering to man a check-in table just outside the auditorium during the awards show, Forest City Council Member Marcia Tweeten cited the positive economic impacts for the city.

“They’re all staying here, so it really helps our local businesses and the community,” Tweeten said. “I think (Jim Brockhohn) is going to try to get it back here again next year.”

Asked about the event returning to Forest City, Dr. Brockhohn said “as far as where our 33rd Iowa Motion Picture Awards Show will be held…that will be announced after our next board meeting. We had an enormous turnout and we would like to thank Forest City for hosting our 32nd IMPA Awards Gala.”