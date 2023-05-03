May 6, 2023, was proclaimed as Iowa Motion Picture Awards Day in Forest City by the city council on May 1. It was because of the Iowa Motion Picture Awards Gala was set to be held that day at the Boman Fine Arts Center.

The proclamation notes that the City of Forest City recognizes the value of cultural events that enrich the community, promote diversity, and support the arts. It further recognized that the awards gala would contribute to the local economy by attracting visitors to Forest City and supporting local businesses.

Dr. Jim Brockhohn, who is president of the Iowa Motion Picture Association and has served on its board for 23 years, cited nearly a dozen movies being shown (free to the public) from 10-3 p.m. that day as well as a 3-5 p.m. red carpet event, and 7 p.m. awards show (open to the public with admission charge).

“We’d like to have the public come and enjoy this, so please join us,” said Brockhohn, who noted that the association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that currently has 11 board members as well as multiple advisors and directors and 150 members.

“With directors, producers, and actors, this is like the Academy Awards of Iowa,” said Brockhohn, adding that big blocks of rooms had been booked at local motels. “This is a big deal.”

Mayor Ron Holland encouraged all citizens, residents and visitors to join in observing the day and focusing on the importance of film making in Iowa. The event showcases a variety of independent films from across the state and throughout the country, but all with Iowa connections.

“What an honor,” Mayor Holland said. “Thanks for bringing it to Forest City. I think it will be a lot of fun for a lot of people.”

“It’s in its 32nd year,” Brockhohn said. “Cities usually bid on this to get it in their city.”

Brockhohn noted that many large cities, including Des Moines which is home to the Iowa Motion Picture Association, have hosted the annual event.