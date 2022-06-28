Iowa Mothers Association selects Forest City's Newcom as Iowa Mother of Merit

Joy Newcom of Forest City was named an Iowa Mother of Merit for 2022 by the Iowa Mothers Association, a chapter of American Mothers, Inc.

Newcom was formally recognized at the Iowa Mothers Annual Conference in Des Moines in May. Also recognized were Kelly Polson of Harlan, another Mother of Merit, and the 2022 Iowa Mother of the Year, Nancy Boettger of Harlan, a former State of Iowa Senator and hospital director of education. Newcom is the daughter of Gay and Fran Bowden of West Union, where she was raised.

Newcom and her husband Mark have two adult children, Stross of Forest City and Skye of Minneapolis. However, Newcom was chosen for her “outstanding commitment to making an impact outside her family.” Her nomination was also supported by several who submitted letters recognizing her “compassion, tireless work, and passion for her children.” Another said, “While Joy loves her children and others openly and loudly, a lot of her mothering is done in quiet moments of mundane life. Those of us lucky enough to regard her as our ‘second mom’ wouldn’t be where we are without her.”

Newcom is a writer and caregiver for her oldest child. Her career includes public relations work for various organizations including the Iowa League of Cities, Lt. Gov. Joy Corning’s Committee on Diversity, and Waldorf University. Her volunteer time is spent with BrickStreet Theatre and as a pen pal and reading buddy for RSVP. She has served on the boards of Iowa Guardianship and The Lutheran Advisory Committee of the ELCA. Newcom has a B.A. degree from Wartburg College and an MAT from Morningside University.

“Children arrive exactly who they are–unadulterated–and when a child tells or shows us who they are, we need to believe them," said Newcom in her speech at the event. "Indeed, they count on us to do exactly that. It’s our task to fiercely love and support them as they become self-actualized adults, whatever that may look like. Following where my children have led me has made all the difference.”

American Mothers began in 1931 when First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt announced the formation of a nationwide program for a better observance of Mother’s Day. The organization established a Mother of the Year award in 1935 to recognize “an admirable mother” who could provide inspiration to the nation and represent a mother’s inner strength, courage, and capacity for unconditional love. Each state chapter nominates and recognizes mothers annually.

