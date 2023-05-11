On May 4, the Iowa state legislative session ended in Des Moines and, for the second year in a row, without passage of legislation to address the threat of three hazardous carbon pipelines proposed for the state.

Absent legislation to safeguard Iowans from the projects, the governor-appointed Iowa Utilities Board is scheduled to begin proceedings in October to determine the right of eminent domain for Summit Carbon Solutions’ hazardous carbon pipeline proposal. If approved, Summit’s pipeline would be the world’s largest carbon capture project, according to Food & Water Watch.

Popular legislation to restrict eminent domain for carbon pipelines passed the House by an overwhelming bipartisan majority of 73-20 in March. However, it was killed by state senators with close ties to the proposed pipelines. The bill never came to a vote in the Senate.

Legislative inaction came despite vocal constituent opposition to carbon pipelines. March polling found that fully 78% of Iowans oppose eminent domain for carbon pipelines. According to Food & Water Action polling, 80% of voters favorable to Kim Reynolds oppose eminent domain for the projects.

“It could not be clearer that Iowans oppose hazardous carbon pipelines,” Food & Water Watch Senior Iowa Organizer John Aspray said. “These pipelines and the carbon capture technology they plan to use are nothing more than a money-making scam, putting our climate and Iowans’ health and safety at risk to enrich a wealthy few. For the second year in a row, the Iowa legislature has failed Iowans by abdicating their responsibility to address the carbon pipeline threat.”

“All eyes are now on Governor Reynolds,” Aspray continued. “Will she listen to the majority of Iowans demanding no eminent domain for private gain? Or will she maintain a position indefensible to her own base? We will not stop fighting to keep hazardous carbon pipelines out of Iowa.”