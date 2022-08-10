Iowa farmers, Farm Bureau leaders visit Washington, D.C. Congressional leaders

Iowa Farm Bureau leaders from the North Central Iowa District visited Washington, D.C. recently.

The Iowa Farm Bureau 32-member group visited Washington D.C. last week to meet with the Iowa Congressional delegation on the Iowa Farm Bureau’s National Policy Trip. The Farm Bureau leaders delivered messages on key policy issues affecting Iowa’s farmers, including the need for greater transparency in cattle markets, outlining concerns on a new emissions reporting proposal and emphasizing the importance of risk management programs in the face of sky-high input costs.

With disruptions in the cattle markets delivering economic blows and inflation leading to higher feed costs that are tempering consumer demand for beef, Farm Bureau members applauded Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley for his efforts to pass legislation that would improve transparency in cattle markets and provide a level playing field for independent cattle feeders.

The Farm Bureau delegation met with the Securities and Exchange Commission to share concerns about a proposed rule requiring public companies to report on “Scope 3 emissions,” which are the result of supplier and value chain activities. As currently written, the rule would reach farms and ranches that provide almost every raw product entering the supply chain. Economists say reporting requirements for farms could create substantial costs and liabilities for emissions tracking and reporting, and create concerns about privacy concerns and data breaches.

Iowa farmers discussed farm programs and regulations with representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture. The trip was highlighted by Capitol Hill visits with all four Iowa members of the U.S. House of Representatives as well as the state’s two senators.

Other concerns raised by members during those Capitol Hill visits included the importance of maintaining a strong crop insurance program in the next farm bill, especially considering weather events like the 2020 derecho, and expanding agricultural trade markets. Iowa farmers are also dealing with much higher input costs for fertilizer, which have more than doubled for some, and challenges in finding labor.

The Biden administration’s slow efforts on addressing trade issues are also concerning, the Iowa farmers said. They noted little action has been taken on the largest trade issues facing farmers, including ongoing concerns with China, and expanding other international market opportunities.