Iowa cattlemen invited to summit

Iowa cattle producers have an opportunity to weigh in on cattle industry topics of concern at the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit and Annual Meeting.

To register for the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit, visit www.iacattlemen.org. Registration is highly encouraged, and early bird rates will be offered through Dec. 3.

Hotel accommodations can be made online at the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, by clicking on Media Center and then News Releases. To receive the group rate, reservations must be made prior to Sunday, Nov. 14.

This year’s event will be held Dec. 15 through Dec. 16 at Prairie Meadows in Altoona.

According to the press release, retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Shinn will kick off the event with his presentation, “Agriculture and National Defense: Funding and Conflict Management,” which stems from an extensive career in the U.S. Air Force and agriculture industry.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to sit in on educational sessions, covering time sensitive topics such as carbon and tax reform. A full trade show and opportunities for networking will feature new products and solutions for cow-calf and feedlot producers. The program will conclude on Dec. 16 with a closing session, and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council annual meetings.

