 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa cattlemen invited to summit

  • 0

Iowa cattle producers have an opportunity to weigh in on cattle industry topics of concern at the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit and Annual Meeting.

Iowa Cattlemen's Association

To register for the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit, visit www.iacattlemen.org. Registration is highly encouraged, and early bird rates will be offered through Dec. 3.

Hotel accommodations can be made online at the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, by clicking on Media Center and then News Releases. To receive the group rate, reservations must be made prior to Sunday, Nov. 14.

This year’s event will be held Dec. 15 through Dec. 16 at Prairie Meadows in Altoona.

According to the press release, retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Shinn will kick off the event with his presentation, “Agriculture and National Defense: Funding and Conflict Management,” which stems from an extensive career in the U.S. Air Force and agriculture industry.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to sit in on educational sessions, covering time sensitive topics such as carbon and tax reform. A full trade show and opportunities for networking will feature new products and solutions for cow-calf and feedlot producers. The program will conclude on Dec. 16 with a closing session, and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council annual meetings.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shop on State answers SOS

Shop on State answers SOS

The halls at the old Washington Elementary School in Osage, once filled with students, are now lined with oil paintings, Depression glass, jew…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News