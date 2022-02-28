 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa Artists Region 2 art show will be held April 23 in Winnebago County

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa Artists Region 2 Art Show.jpg
Contributed Photo

Iowa Artists Region 2 will hold its annual art show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 23 in Buffalo Center.

The event will be held at the Heritage Center, 201 2nd Avenue SW. Lunch will be offered for $6. Persons are asked to pre-register for both the art show and luncheon by contacting Caryl Dahn at cdahn@me.com by April 16. Dahn and Dean Swenson are co-chairing the art show.

This year's art show in Winnebago County is free to current Iowa Artists members. Iowa residents over age 18 may purchase an annual membership in Iowa Artists for $25. Forms and rules are available at www.iowaartists.us. Each artist may enter up to three different artworks in either the 2-D or 3-D categories.

Iowa Artists Region 2 consists of the counties of Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Pocahontas, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright Counties.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&W New Ownership By Andrew Olson

A&W New Ownership By Andrew Olson

If you have been to the A&W restaurant in Forest City recently, you may have noticed some new faces.  Co-owners, Joseph Helfter and Mandy …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News