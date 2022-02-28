Iowa Artists Region 2 art show will be held April 23 in Winnebago County

Iowa Artists Region 2 will hold its annual art show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 23 in Buffalo Center.

The event will be held at the Heritage Center, 201 2nd Avenue SW. Lunch will be offered for $6. Persons are asked to pre-register for both the art show and luncheon by contacting Caryl Dahn at cdahn@me.com by April 16. Dahn and Dean Swenson are co-chairing the art show.

This year's art show in Winnebago County is free to current Iowa Artists members. Iowa residents over age 18 may purchase an annual membership in Iowa Artists for $25. Forms and rules are available at www.iowaartists.us. Each artist may enter up to three different artworks in either the 2-D or 3-D categories.

Iowa Artists Region 2 consists of the counties of Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Pocahontas, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright Counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0