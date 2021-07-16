Iowa and Winnebago County have colorful flowers and natural summer vegetation

The county also planted some roadsides, especially those disturbed by road construction, back to native plants. Today, the county still spot sprays roadsides each year as part of its IRVM program. Although it is labor-intensive, it saves money, helps to keep pesticides out of our waters, and promotes the growth of native vegetation.

So, what flowers do you see as you’re driving down Iowa roads this time of year? Often, you see a wonderful array of native wildflowers. The yellow, ground cover-like flowers you see along the edge of the roads is birdsfoot trefoil. It is a legume that fixes nitrogen and returns it back to the soil. The taller yellow flowers are usually either black-eyed Susans or yellow coneflowers. The really tall yellow flowers are compass plants. They grow taller than just about any other roadside plants.

Right now, bee balm, a purple flower that grows in bunches, is also quite common, as is common milkweed. You can also spot some purple blazing stars beginning to bloom or some purple coneflowers, and the bright orange butterfly milkweeds are hard to miss.

It’s not important that you’re able to identify all the colorful flowers you see when traveling throughout Iowa. What is important, though, is that you see them and appreciate them. They are the descendants of the flowers that our ancestors first saw as they traveled across the prairie. Today, thanks to roadside management programs, they are once again an important part of our rural landscape. If you’d like to learn more about roadside vegetation, the Iowa Department of Transportation has some wonderful resources, including DVDs, colorful plant guides, and posters. All are available free of charge and can either be ordered or downloaded from their web site: https://secure.iowadot.gov/lrtf/ShoppingCart.aspx.

