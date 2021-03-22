Iowa Ag Secretary Naig talks ethanol, conservation at Farmers Coop

Darin Theel of Manufacturers Bank and Trust advocated for a balanced approach amidst a rush by some to electric vehicles while doing away with liquid transportation fuels.

Naig suggested there are means for achieving higher percentage blends of ethanol in fuels to be made available for use in vehicles as well. Concerns were also raised by several participants about cost and disposal issues related to other forms of green energy.

Naig also shared some concerns about the recent U.S. meeting with China, acknowledging that the commodities markets did not appear to appreciate China’s tone and approach to the discussions.

“I just don’t want the wheels to come off in regard to what they (China) are purchasing,” Naig said.

He said existing trade agreements are being enforced and that his concern is continuing with new trade deals with other parts of the world. He cited recent progress from five rounds of negotiations with the United Kingdom, which is a potentially important market as the UK exits the European Union.

He also noted work yet to do for a full trade agreement on agriculture with Japan and an agreement with Kenya to get a foothold in South Africa.