Iowa Ag Secretary Naig talks ethanol, conservation at Farmers Coop

On an extended Ag Week tour, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visited North Iowa farmers, agronomists, bankers, and cooperative employees at Farmers Coop Association in Forest City on March 22.
“It is an honor to have him here,” said Randy Broesder, Farmers Coop general manager of 19 years. “It’s been years since we’ve had the Secretary of Agriculture here.”
Naig stopped for an hour-long discussion before departing for a visit to Nedved Farms in Garner, followed by an engagement at an Ag Day breakfast engagement the following day in Mason City. Naig said it was a nice change to be on the road four of five days during Ag Week.
Issues and concerns about land conservation practices and concerns, as well as possible impacts of potential carbon plans and programs were raised.
Naig also addressed support for ethanol-based fuel production that already exists, as well as new ways of bringing it to markets. He said there is no need to sweep away biodiesel or ethanol, which Iowa has been delivering to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 46 percent compared to petroleum.
“Politically and economically there is some transition,” said Secretary Naig of ethanol fuels. “There likely will be some conversion and transition costs for fuel marketers. The Legislative budget is upcoming. Something should be happening on ethanol.”
Darin Theel of Manufacturers Bank and Trust advocated for a balanced approach amidst a rush by some to electric vehicles while doing away with liquid transportation fuels.
Naig suggested there are means for achieving higher percentage blends of ethanol in fuels to be made available for use in vehicles as well. Concerns were also raised by several participants about cost and disposal issues related to other forms of green energy.
Naig also shared some concerns about the recent U.S. meeting with China, acknowledging that the commodities markets did not appear to appreciate China’s tone and approach to the discussions.
“I just don’t want the wheels to come off in regard to what they (China) are purchasing,” Naig said.
He said existing trade agreements are being enforced and that his concern is continuing with new trade deals with other parts of the world. He cited recent progress from five rounds of negotiations with the United Kingdom, which is a potentially important market as the UK exits the European Union.
He also noted work yet to do for a full trade agreement on agriculture with Japan and an agreement with Kenya to get a foothold in South Africa.
It was raised that former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, a native of Winnebago County, was relatively quiet in regard to China talks while he served as U.S. Ambassador to China for the Trump Administration.
“I know he was involved in the trade negotiations and that he was a positive force,” said Naig of Branstad’s behind-the-scenes efforts.
Riley Lewis of Lewis Farms in Forest City, and Larry Alne of Farmers Coop each expressed some concerns about carbon plans with Alne suggesting it could reduce crop yields and Lewis noting that carbon costs for wheat in Canada are concerning and could be worse for grains grown in Iowa due to grain drying, tractor use, and other factors.
Lewis also noted that cover crops are not going over well in Winnebago County due to a myriad of factors, particularly short growing seasons.
“Covers are a completely different mindset,” said Scott Anderson of the Farmers Coop Board of Directors and Winnebago County Farm Bureau. “This area is challenged for cover crops, definitely.”
Lewis did say that in 2018 when fall tillage was less, he noticed that ditches were clean from soil runoff. He suggested monetary incentives for farmers to leave tilling until spring could prove beneficial.
Naig said there is not a carbon program, per se, at the state level and he foresees flexibility for private industry. He acknowledged different regions of the state have different circumstances and noted the need for local planning and input. He said there may be local opportunities to farm better and more profitably, citing many variables such as weather, soil type, and crop type.
He cited an example from a visit to Taylor County where a farmer plants cover due to his cattle. He said one farmer said cover in dry years helps retain moisture, another noted it helped with weed persistence and resistance, and yet another there said it helps fertilizer progress.
“You get the picture,” said Naig, noting that in the completely different landscape of Winnebago County maybe there are opportunities for reduced tillage or no till alternatives in some areas to reduce runoff of nitrates. Naig suggested maybe some could make changes in wetland areas, which may not be the most productive areas anyway.
Naig noted having been on no-till fields with cover crops and still being able to walk the ground after a heavy rain without mud or standing water in the field.
“Don’t feel obligated to do any particular thing,” said Naig. “Do what works.”
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.