When Day May agreed to bring August: Osage County to life for BrickStreet Theatre in Forest City as the show’s director, he understood its traumatic themes may elicit strong responses from actors.

A trauma-informed response is tied to a person’s physical and emotional recall of a past negative experience. An actor’s mental health is paramount when portraying this type of scene.

The story of August: Osage County centers on a tense family reunion in a small Oklahoma town after their patriarch disappears. Its artful storytelling invites audiences into the lives of a dysfunctional, All-American family as they struggle with trauma caused by addiction, depression, and suicide. Playwright Tracy Lett’s groundbreaking work won the Tony award for best play in 2008 and a Pulitzer Prize.

“The roles in this work are an actor’s dream,” said May, noting that approach invites a person to re-live trauma without support. “They invite growth as a performer. However, it’s irresponsible to tell someone to approach a scene by saying ‘just do as you would in real life. I wanted a safe way for our cast to navigate the material.”

Enter Carrie Pozdol, a certified artistic mental health practitioner and experienced intimacy choreographer. May invited Pozdol to prepare cast members for the most intimate aspects of their roles during a four-hour workshop in the first weeks of production. The morning began with an educational session where actors learned concepts and language to use when discussing boundaries. The second half of the workshop involved actors using a three-step process to identify and label their personal boundaries, express those to their scene partners, and then calibrate those boundaries in the context of gestures or physical contact.

The calibration step happens during scene choreography. Actors discuss and plan actions called for in the script like a touch, hug, or kiss. Pozdol describes this as creating a consent-based rehearsal environment. She said the goal is to desensitize acts by using neutral language, and then empower actors to make choices comfortable to them. Actions become documentable, repeatable, and easier to discuss later should either party want to make choreography changes. Because acting choices are mutually agreed upon, there are no surprises.

“Choreographers are hired to block and safely teach dance numbers, and fight choreographers are hired to safely stage the motions of a fight or weapons scene,” said Pozdol, noting that her concern lies with safety as well. “Why not take as much care to prepare actors for expressions of intimacy as we do for dance or fight scenes?”

The use of intimacy directors or intimacy choreographers began in 2019. Prior to that, the choreography of a sex scene in a film, for example, focused more on the needs of the camera operator than the actors. Now, organizations recognize the legal protection afforded them through this consent-based process, and actors enjoy improved performances.

“They [actors] can safely contemplate what they want to do with a scene and not be shaken by having their boundaries crossed in uncomfortable or traumatic ways,” said Pozdol, who received 73 hours of specialized training prior to beginning this work. She has since assisted 33 productions across Iowa. Each time, she familiarizes herself with the script and discusses desired artistic outcomes with the director prior to working with actors.

One of the storylines in August: Osage County involves a minor, Jean Fordham, being seduced by her aunt’s fiancé, Steve Heidebrecht. Jaycelynne Piper of Woden plays Jean while Shaun Thompson of Forest City plays Steve in the BrickStreet version. Piper is a sophomore at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura who “really enjoys theatre and looks for opportunities to perform.” Before auditioning, she and her parents, Tip and Danika Piper, read the script and discussed their concerns with Director May. Those were addressed through the choreography process.

“I was nervous,” said Piper of her scene work with Thompson, “but she (Pozdol) kept everything light and yet focused on the serious nature of the subject matter. I liked how it was educational. There was nothing tense about it.”

Thompson agreed.

“The most important part for me was actually talking about things,” he said. “To know what makes someone feel comfortable in a situation as they are preparing for their role. There is an initial awkwardness that disappears once you each acknowledge what your concerns are in a safe space.”

Piper particularly appreciated being taught how to de-role, or how to transition out of her character when she is done performing. It helps someone draw a line between their real life and the world they create for their character.

“I think of an imaginary arc or circle that surrounds the performance space,” said Piper, “and I keep her [character Jean] on the set. I don’t let her follow me into the backstage or home.”

Thompson, who works as a lawyer, pointed to the value of a play like August: Osage County that “doesn’t glorify harmful behaviors, but points to the consequences.” The storylines show how risky choices negatively impact individuals and their relationships within families.

“The whole point is to show how horrible it is. That there are consequences to a life lived that way,” he said. “Someone might see come see this show and recognize for the first time that they are in a similar situation. That awareness might be what is needed to make a change.”

Performances of August: Osage County by Tracy Letts are scheduled for April 14-16 and 21-23. Tickets are available at www.brickstreettheatre.org or at the door, if available. They may also be purchased by leaving a message with the BrickStreet Box Office at 641-585-1800. Performances will be at BrickStreet Theatre, 1305 Hwy 69 South in Forest City.