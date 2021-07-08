Inmate busy exhausting yearly medical budget

It only takes one inmate to drain a county’s budget.
On July 6, Sheriff Greg Beaver informed the Supervisors of a problem member of the Mitchell County Jail.
“We have an inmate who is very needy, very abusive to medical staff when we take him to appointments,” said Beaver, who was unable to provide the inmate's name due to legal issues.
The previous Friday, deputies transported the inmate to Adams, Minnesota. It took the help of a Mower County deputy to get him back out of the clinic after he disrupted the facility.
Later that Friday, they transported the inmate to Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage, where he spent several hours in the emergency room.
“They conducted every test possible on the guy,” Beaver said. “There’s not a thing wrong with him. Yet he wants to get out of jail, and that’s how he tries to get out. He’s doing 100 days. And I think I probably spent my medical budget for the whole year on Friday afternoon with him at the clinic. I haven’t seen the bill yet.”
Beaver indicated he had a few options to discuss with Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk.
“I want you guys to know that he’s a problem inmate,” Beaver aid. “And so he creates in his own mind all these medical problems that he thinks he has, and then feels we have an obligation to jump every time he wants to go to the doctor.
“So, I’ve got to make the call whether he actually is injured, sick or not being truthful. I’m not going to take him to a facility – our hospital or clinic – and have him be abusive to those doctors and nurses and disrupt the whole facility.”
In Beaver’s opinion, the call is an easy one to make, and in his opinion the inmate is lying.
“He’s not truthful, and he’s been a problem for many, many years for us,” Beaver said. “So I just want you to know when those bills come in that it’s because of one inmate, and he’s got about 70 more days to do.
“One of the options we have – and it’ll be the county attorney’s office that asks for this, but I’m going to suggest it – is that we can have people sent to the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Oakdale to do their time. They have a hospital right there. They can treat all his needs.”
A court order could send the inmate to Oakdale, where medical staff is present around the clock. A judge would need to OK the move – it is not Beaver’s or the county attorney’s call.
“They can meet his needs, whatever they might be,” Beaver said. “The other option is the court could just release him, but I don’t think that’s a good option, because he needs to do his 100 days that the court sentenced him to.”
Beaver said Mitchell County would not get charged for the inmate's stay in Oakdale, but he was not sure about the actual medical coverage.
“It certainly would be cheaper, however, than ER visits,” Beaver said. "He’s such a drain on jail staff."
In other business:
• On July 23, there will be a bike ride for multiple sclerosis descending north from Minnesota into Mitchell County. Organizers anticipate around 300 bikes. The route will lead south to Stacyville and west on 465th Street and Highway 218. Beaver was not certain of the ride’s starting point.
Beaver told the organizers that Highway 218 on a Friday morning would be a dangerous route.
“[I said] I can’t guarantee your safety, but I can help you on your ride,” Beaver said.
The extra precautions and guidance from the Sheriff’s Department would lead to overtime expenses. Beaver also requested assistance from Iowa State Patrol troopers.
“Obviously when you get that kind of numbers, they’re not going to stay together,” Beaver said. “So they’re going to get strung out for several miles. We’ll try to get some signage up through the DOT. But it’s still a dangerous mile and a half they’ll travel on that morning.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.