Inmate busy exhausting yearly medical budget

“So, I’ve got to make the call whether he actually is injured, sick or not being truthful. I’m not going to take him to a facility – our hospital or clinic – and have him be abusive to those doctors and nurses and disrupt the whole facility.”

In Beaver’s opinion, the call is an easy one to make, and in his opinion the inmate is lying.

“He’s not truthful, and he’s been a problem for many, many years for us,” Beaver said. “So I just want you to know when those bills come in that it’s because of one inmate, and he’s got about 70 more days to do.

“One of the options we have – and it’ll be the county attorney’s office that asks for this, but I’m going to suggest it – is that we can have people sent to the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Oakdale to do their time. They have a hospital right there. They can treat all his needs.”

A court order could send the inmate to Oakdale, where medical staff is present around the clock. A judge would need to OK the move – it is not Beaver’s or the county attorney’s call.