Incumbent Stone faces challenger Tillman for District 9 State Representative

Incumbent Republican Henry Stone faces Democrat challenger Joseph Tillman on Nov. 8 for the right to serve for the next term as District 9 State Representative. Both candidates have responded on a number of high-profile issues prior to the general election.

Henry Stone

Stone said the economy is the most pressing issue, due to soaring inflation rates affecting everything from food to gas and utilities to mortgage interest rates. He said that even though inflation and supply-chain issues are caused mostly by federal regulations, he and his colleagues in state government are keeping a close eye on it.

“We’re making sure that we don’t put any undue burdens or restrictions on shipping carriers,” Stone said. “We need to keep those lanes of delivery open as much as we can. Republicans are not creating bottlenecks.”

Regarding CO2 pipelines being proposed for as near as Hancock County and Kossuth County presently, Stone said protecting landowner rights should be the main priority.

“After personally filing legislation last session to protect those rights, I, along with other legislators, will be reviewing current code to see where changes can be made on concerns expressed by landowners,” Stone said.

Stone said that he is pro-life and will continue to fight for the preservation of life from conception to natural death.

“I am endorsed by the Iowa Right to Life organization for my stance on protecting the unborn,” Stone said. "The Heartbeat Bill that was signed by Governor (Kim) Reynolds in 2018 is currently being litigated. I fully support this bill and await the court’s decision shortly.”

Stone noted that Republican state legislators passed legislation allowing for EMS services to be classified as an essential service.

“There is a referendum on the ballot this November that would help create much-needed funding for EMS service across the county,” said Stone of the Winnebago County public measure. “We need to support this referendum and pass the levy. We also need to remove unnecessary burdens on those applying for and re-applying for EMS positions around the state.”

He called reforms in funding of Iowa’s schools one of the highest priorities going into next session.

“One thing the pandemic highlighted was that education is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ for students,” Stone said. “Giving students and parents the ability to choose where and how they receive an education is of the utmost importance. While I don’t believe in a voucher system, I do believe in providing parents and kids the ability to choose where and how they should receive an education. Traditional vouchers would provide public dollars to private schools whereas an ESA or scholarship will allow public dollars to be used in a variety of state-approved, education-related expenses. School-choice, with the parent being able to utilize state funding, puts parents back in charge of their kids’ education.”

Stone called himself an ardent supporter of the second amendment, who will continue to defend the right to keep and bear arms. He said that during his first term representing this district, he’s established a track record of being an effective legislator and voice for Winnebago, Kossuth, and Emmet Counties. He said his accomplishments include writing and passing legislation that effectively saved healthcare workers’ jobs, provided schools the freedom and flexibility to appropriate funds where needed post-pandemic, and brought attention to needed infrastructure repairs on local highways.

Joseph Tillman

“I am running for the Iowa House of Representatives because I feel that public education in Iowa has been under attack for nearly a decade,” Tillman said. “I want to make a difference for rural Iowa. Rural Iowans are concerned about public education. Rural Iowans feel there is inadequate funding.”

Tillman emphasized that he trusts Iowans to make their own health care decisions when asked about his stance on abortion.

“There are too many gray areas when it comes to reproductive health,” Tillman said. “A rigid set of laws would fail to adequately address every situation.”

He expressed firm opposition to the pending CO2 pipeline construction in Iowa.

“I am opposed to CO2 pipeline construction across Iowa,” Tillman said. “There are cheaper and safer ways to capture CO2. For example, CO2 can be injected into cement.”

Tillman said he is a hunter and a gun owner, who is in favor of common sense gun laws.

Regarding EMS needs across Iowa communities he would represent, he said “volunteerism is down everywhere. EMS and other volunteer groups should look into creating programs in our high schools that would promote volunteer participation.”

Tillman voiced his concerns about providing public money to private schools, which has been debated in the Iowa Legislature, noting negative disparities it could create in receiving needed assistance for schools in the state’s rural areas.

“I am opposed to private school vouchers,” Tillman said. “The vouchers would only benefit 2% of Iowa school children. The other 98% would lose financial resources. The $55 million taken away from public schools would have more impact on rural schools.”

Tillman said that large corporations that are making huge profits should be considered when looking at means to address supply-chain issues, cost increases, and high prices. He also raised the need for affordable and available child care. He said it is a concern for many Iowans, which is especially the case in rural Iowa. He said that helping childcare providers receive livable wages could help improve the inadequate childcare situation that so many communities are currently facing.