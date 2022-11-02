Incumbent Hancock County Supervisor candidates cite pipeline, other concerns

Incumbent Republican Hancock County Supervisors Sis Greiman of Garner and Gary Rayhons of Garner are both running for re-election unopposed on the ballot Nov. 8, but provided their perspectives on issues the county board is facing.

Sis Greiman

Greiman cited several primary reasons she is running for re-election as she reaches two decades of service on the county board of supervisors. At the top of the list has been her work on issues pertaining to the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline since last September when the first meeting was held in Hancock County.

“Since that meeting, we have invited Summit Carbon Solutions and the public to the courthouse to discuss our concerns consisting of drainage tile, roads, potential emergencies, eminent domain, and easements,” Greiman said. “I’ve spent countless hours researching carbon capture and Iowa Code sections, visiting with legislators and fellow supervisors and anyone else who will listen to my concerns, attending meetings ranging from geological studies to appropriation bill hearings, writing letters, and visiting with landowners.”

Regarding pipeline concerns, Greiman noted Hancock County has more than 150 drainage districts that include open ditches and county tile lines, with supervisors serving as trustees to those districts. She said drainage is vital to the county and the livelihood of the rural farming community.

“I am concerned about long-term effects on our county drainage systems and the cost to repair problems that may be created in the future,” Greiman said. “Crop losses, assessment, tile damage and lost land values are a few of the concerns that landowners have expressed. The pipeline will have to cross roads, which may cause issues for our secondary roads department. A hazardous pipeline may challenge our local emergency management groups. Training and additional equipment may be needed to deal with a hazardous pipeline. This adds an additional burden to those groups, many of which are volunteer.”

She said it may overtax those groups that are already burdened with other challenges, adding that she struggles to see how eminent domain with a finding of public benefit could apply.

“Eminent domain is the government’s power to take private property for public benefit,” Greiman said. “It comes from the U.S. Constitution, federal laws, state constitution, and state laws. The question that arises for me is how Summit Carbon Solutions, a private company, is serving a public purpose.”

Not entirely unrelated, she noted that drainage is a regular high-priority issue that requires watchful oversight.

The last few years myself and a small volunteer group of farmers met with legislators to introduce a bill pertaining to drainage. Although 100% of our bill didn’t get passed, it brought awareness to the need of improved drainage laws. Legislators did increase the amount of a project before and engineer was needed, which was a huge part of our bill. So, we felt we won to some degree. However, the work is not done. So, I will continue to work with legislators on this topic.

Greiman said another main reason she’s running, among many others, is to continue to work on the improvements to the courthouse. She noted that the county’s architect for the courthouse projects told the board it has received great repair through annual maintenance. However, she cited serious issues that need attention and, because of regulation, required new updates. Other important issues she cited are budgeting, keeping property taxes low, safety, and infrastructure including the county’s new communications tower near Duncan.

Gary Rayhons

Unlike Greiman’s multiple board terms, Gary Rayhons is completing his first term as a Hancock County Supervisor. He served as board chair for part of the term. Rayhons is known to have a knack for cutting right to the heart of issues or concerns as well as asking tough questions. He mirrored Greiman’s concerns over the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions proposed pipeline in Hancock County as well as the potential for long-term ramifications on county drainage tiles and districts.

“Currently in our county issues that are at the forefront include the CO2 pipeline, preserving our county courthouse for years to come, county drainage, rural recycling, and keeping our county strong for development,” Rayhons said. “Ultimately, the Iowa Utilities Board has the final say on the pipeline. However, as a trustee of the drainage districts in the county, I feel there will be long-term impacts on our drainage tile and drainage districts in our county as well as our roads that the pipeline would cross.”

Rayhons also cited County EMS concerns beyond those raised by the potential pipeline.

“There is concern over EMS services, not only in the county, but nationwide as a whole,” he said. “Volunteerism is one of the factors that affects these services as well as a lack of people entering the paramedic field. To retain paramedics and EMTs, we must make our county appealing to make these people want to maintain it in the county.”

Rayhons farms north of Garner. He served as a county commissioner for Hancock County Soil and Water as well as a board member of Hancock County Farm Bureau and the Hancock County Corn Growers prior to being elected to the county board of supervisors in 2018.

“I have enjoyed serving the residents of Hancock County the past four years and will continue to offer an open ear for anyone who has concerns in the county,” Rayhons said. “I am running for re-election so that I may continue to serve the residents of Hancock County on issues affecting them and matters of the county.”