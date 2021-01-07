Incremental Britt water rate increases to begin Feb. 1

Mayor Ryan Arndorfer has noted multiple times through the rate process that the city took decisive actions to first address water tower and facility needs before future wastewater facility needs.

However, sewer rates will need to be severed from water rates under proposed rate changes, he has said. A City of Britt virtual town hall meeting discussing the reasons and need for the projects and rate changes was held with customers previously on Dec. 15.

The Council also approved the second and third readings of Ordinance 506 and adopted sewer rates. All City sewer rates shall automatically increase three percent from the rates in effect on July 1, 2021, and each July 1 thereafter.

Sewer rental per residential property serviced:

• Starting Feb. 1, 2021 - $6 service charge (no water included) and usage cost of $6 per 1,000 gallons.

Sewer rental per commercial/industrial property serviced:

• Starting Feb. 1, 2021 - $8 service charge (no water included) and usage cost of $6.90 per 1,000 gallons.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

